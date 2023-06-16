If you’re still looking for that last-minute Father’s Day gift this weekend, there’s still time for you to shop with sales on Select staff– and reader-favorite products, including gardening kits, travel accessories and luggage. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the weekend and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Stanley: Up to 30% off select products through June 19

Stanley, which makes the viral Quencher cup that took social media by storm, is currently hosting its Summer Sale with discounts on select products. The brand’s Classic Legendary Bottle thermos is a Select-staff favorite — updates editor Mili Godio says she takes this thermos on all her roadtrips and beach days. “I love drinking mate, which is a tea-like beverage popular in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. I’ll take supplies like a gourd, straw and this thermos whenever I leave for an extended period of time,” she says. “Since I drink mate with hot water, the thermos maintains my ideal temperature for well over a day.” This stainless steel bottle comes with a folding handle to easily take it on-the-go and its insulated lid doubles as a drinking cup. It comes in two colors: Hammertone Green and Matte Black.

Click & Grow: 20% off smart gardens and plant pods using code YOURGARDEN20

We ranked Click & Grow’s Smart Garden 9 as one of the best indoor gardening systems — and this weekend, it's 30% off for a limited time. This kit includes nine herb pods to help you get started, including basil, mini tomato and green lettuce pods. The garden uses full-spectrum LED lights to mimic the effects of natural sunlight, and the plants can last you up to a year, according to the brand. The smart garden comes in three colors: white, grey and beige.

Homesick: Up to 35% off Father’s Day collection through June 20

Homesick makes some of our favorite gifts for any occasion. The brand’s Lake Living scented candle smells like a combination of mineral springs, citron and water lotus, with musky notes of sandalwood, cyprus and pine. This soy-wax blend candle can burn for up to 80 hours, according to the brand. If you’re gifting this candle to someone special, you can also add personalized messages onto the back for an additional charge.

Travelpro: 15% off sitewide

One of our favorite carry-on luggage pieces, this softside option from Travelpro has a rolling design that uses only two wheels instead of four, which is perfect for tricky terrain and cobblestones, experts previously told us in our guide to affordable luggage. It’s expandable up to 2 inches, has two exterior front pockets, a side accessory pocket and adjustable hold-down straps inside to prevent your personal items from moving inside your bag. It’s made from polyester fabric with a water-resistant coating and comes in six different colors, including slate green, champagne and black.

Solo Stove: Up to 40% off fire pits

Solo Stove is a Select reader-favorite brand that makes some of our favorite gifts for dad. Designed for outdoor use, the Mesa Fire Pit stands at just 7 inches tall and serves as a compact and portable device that’s great for toasting marshmallows, according to the brand.The tabletop fire pit comes with a foldable stand to give your device a sturdy resting surface and a pellet adapter, so you can burn pellets or traditional firewood as fuel. It also uses a 360-degree airflow system that burns off smoke before it reaches your clothes or hair, according to the brand. It comes in six colors, including red, green and blue.

Courant: 20% off through June 18

Courant makes some of our favorite practical gifts, and the brand is now hosting 20% off for Father’s Day. The tray is made with Italian-sourced leather and doubles as a charging pad for wireless devices. It can hold your keys, pens, wallets and more, and it has space to rest your phone while it charges. The tray also comes with a USB port for extra charging space. You can get it monogrammed for a more personalized gift, too.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off select outdoor furniture and decor

Warmer weather typically means more outdoor gatherings and cookouts. This KettlePizza kit helps turn your charcoal outdoor grill into a makeshift pizza oven. It comes with a stainless-steel pizza frame and a built-in thermometer, cordierite pizza stone, pizza peel and aluminum pizza pan. The kit works with 18.5-inch and 22.5-inch charcoal kettle grills.

Comrad: 25% off using code DAD25

One of our favorite compression socks, this knee-high option from Comrad has a medium compression level of 15-20 mmHg, which experts recommend for people who sit or stand all day. These solid-colored socks are made of a thin nylon blend with spandex and designed with silver antimicrobial ions to help eliminate odors, according to the brand. The socks are meant to help improve circulation, prevent foot injury and fatigue and help prevent varicose veins.

Shark: Up to 40% off select products using code SUN40 through June 21

For a limited time, Shark is discounting select air purifiers on its site. This model from the brand uses a HEPA filter to remove allergens, dust and dander from the air. It can filter air in rooms up to 500 square feet per hour and weighs just 6 pounds, making it a great option for smaller rooms like bedrooms or nurseries, according to the brand. The device also monitors air quality in real time and automatically adjusts its power level accordingly. You can purchase replacement filters separately.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.