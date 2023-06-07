When it comes to Father’s Day, nothing says “thank you” quite like a few words of appreciation paired with a thoughtfully selected gift. But dads are notoriously tricky to shop for. Often, they’ll tell you not to waste your money or that they simply don’t need anything. So as Father’s Day quickly approaches — it falls on June 18 this year — you may find yourself scrambling to think of the perfect present.

To help you shop for the father figures in your life, we rounded up some of the best gifts for all types of dads — including tech, wellness goods, outdoorsy finds and more.

The best Father’s Day gift ideas in 2023

To help you with your Father’s Day shopping, we curated a collection of gifts that are direct recommendations from Select staffers or products from brands we’ve covered before that have high ratings. Then, we broke them down into categories so you can easily shop for a gift that best suits your father figure.

Tech gifts for dad

Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s father is a big fan of this wireless speaker for its water-resistance and portability, which makes it easy to bring and use on the golf course. “Even the least tech savvy dads can figure out how to use this speaker,” she says. “It easily pairs with phones and has a long battery life, so my dad can use it all day without worrying about it dying.The speaker also has a little loop on one end, which is makes it easy to carry around — he just hooks it onto his golf bag with a carabiner clip.” It has a built-in microphone too, so he can even make and receive calls through the speaker, according to Bose.

Apple’s latest AirPods (a Select Wellness Awards winner) earned a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds largely in part, for their versatility and sound quality. “If you are an Apple user, they are the best earbuds available, hands down,” says Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz. The noise canceling is incredible — wearing them around the office completely eliminates chatter and helps me concentrate.They sound excellent, with much richer music instrumentation than cheaper earbuds.” With just a finger swipe, you can also control the volume, press play, answer a call and more, according to Apple.

If your dad loves to make home improvements, this smart garage control system (which has a 4.4-average star rating from more than 88,000 reviews on Amazon) is a great gift. The device lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere via its phone app, where you can also get real-time activity notifications to help you monitor your door. You can also set your door to open and close automatically at specific times each day through a scheduling function

Keys, his wallet, cell phone — you name it, my father’s lost it. To remedy the situation, I got him this pack of tracking devices, which you can slide one into a wallet, attach to your key ring and among other items like a laptop case or backpack. Then, you just download the Tile app and you can locate any item that’s connected to the Tile device. You can track each Tile while it’s within Bluetooth range (up to 250 feet from your phone) — even if you’re outside that range, you can still open the app to see each Tile’s most recent location, according to the brand.

The Nintendo Switch, which we featured in our list of best handheld gaming systems, offers an expansive library of games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Your dad can play it handheld or plugged into any TV or monitor with the included docking station. Plus, you can also split the controllers between two players, allowing for fun multiplayer gaming on-the-fly — so you and dad can play together.

Wellness gifts for dad

Give Dad the gift of a massage on demand. This Select Wellness Awards winner weighs only a pound and has three speeds that range from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute to relieve sore spots. (The repetitive up-and-down motion eases muscle tension and aches.) The Theragun Mini comes with three head attachments, a soft case and a charging cable too.

This large gym bag, which we featured in our guide to top-rated Amazon fitness products, has a spacious main pocket with eight separate pockets so Dad can organize all of his workout essentials. There’s a dedicated compartment for sneakers, a mesh pocket for water bottles and protein shakers, inner pockets for toiletries, and specific pockets designed for any wet accessories like a swimsuit, plus a water-resistant leather bottom. Additionally, it has a built-in key ring and side hook so he can hang it in a locker room with ease.

Another Select Wellness Awards winner, this accurate GPS tracker offers a variety of fitness and training features like suggested daily workouts and heart rate monitoring. You can download up to 500 songs including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music and it should last up to 14 days on a single charge, according to the brand.

For any dad who likes to pump some iron, Flybird’s Adjustable Dumbbells are worth your gifting consideration. Included in our list of best dumbbells of 2023, you can adjust this set of two dumbbells from five to 25 pounds in seconds via its . weight dial system that adjusts when you turn the dumbbell’s handle when in its tray, according to the brand.

This smart mirror, which looks like a normal mirror when not in use, gives you access to trainers and over 10,000 workouts at home. It attaches directly to the wall and transforms into a screen that guides you through exercises like boxing and dance cardio. The standard Mirror costs $995, which comes with the 56-inch tall device and a stand (in case you don’t want to wall mount it). There are also additional packages where you get a heart rate monitor, fitness bands, foam roller, yoga mat and yoga blocks among other items depending on your choice). If you don’t want to invest in the device, you can purchase a membership to the app, which costs $39 per month and can be accessed on phones or tablets.

Give Dad the gift of some peace and quiet with these earplugs, which help block out background noises. These Loop ones (which also won a Select Wellness Award) come with different sized ear tips so your dad can find the right fit. They’re great for travel, concerts and getting a good night’s sleep.

Cooking and food gifts for dad

If the father figure in your life likes a nice cappuccino or latte in the morning, consider upgrading his coffee maker with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus. It can automatically adjust temperature, pressure and brewing time after reading the barcode on the inserted Nespresso capsule. The removable water reservoir can hold up to 40 ounces and the machine can make a 5- or 8-ounce cup of coffee with every pod. The coffee maker comes with a built-in capsule storage container and heats up in 15 seconds, plus it has an automatic shut-off function that activates after nine minutes of inactivity, according to Nespresso.

Trying to get your dad to drink more water? Gift him a Yeti Rambler. This temperature regulating tumbler keeps cold liquids cool and hot liquids hot for hours and is a favorite of Malin and her father. “He uses this every day to keep his water cold, and thinks it is incredible his ice doesn’t melt over the course of a day,” she says. This version holds 30 ounces of liquid and has double wall insulation, which prevents the tumbler from getting sweaty in your hands. It also comes with the brand’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to keep the lid firmly closed to prevent spills on the go.

Come summertime, this outdoor pizza oven, which I plan to buy for my father, will be a nice addition to any smoker or grill. You can fuel it by wood or gas via the brand’s gas burner attachment, which is sold separately. Once the oven’s turned on and heated up (it can reach up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit), it takes just 60 seconds to bake authentic pizzas, according to the brand.

With a 4.4-star average rating from 2,946 reviews on Amazon, this jerky variety pack is a fun treat for dads who love to munch on high protein snacks. It comes with eight different flavors of jerky — including O.G. Hickory, Baby Blues BBQ and VooDoo Chili. The beef is pasture-fed and comes from the Roseda Black Angus Farm in Maryland, according to the brand.

Move over at-home beer kits, kombuchas starter kits are the new fun DIY gift. This set, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 4,800 reviews on Amazon, comes with six 16-ounce bottles and all the ingredients he’ll need to make his own kombucha including a stainless steel funnel and strainer, kombucha cultures and different flavoring options.

Outdoor gifts for dads

If fishing is his thing, he’ll appreciate this tool set, which includes a variety of ergonomic tools that’ll provide him a comfy grip. In the set, which has a 4.7-star average out of 12,535 reviews on Amazon, he’ll get a fish gripper and pliers that can cut fishing line, crimp sleeves and remove hooks, according to the brand.

Featured in our guide to the best hard and soft coolers of 2023, this cooler backpack’s high-density foam helps keep contents cold for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. It weighs just over 1 pound and has padded, adjustable straps for comfort and ease. The leakproof design can hold up to 30 cans and is great for beach trips or outdoor concerts or events.

A top pick in our guide to the best gas grills, this portable grill weighs 42.5 pounds and has one steel burner and porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates. Its compact size makes it easy to take on camping trips or tailgating adventures. Though it’s small, it still has enough cooking space and power to prepare a meal for four, according to the brand. It comes with two folding side tables and uses liquid propane cylinders that you’ll need to purchase separately.

Great for the camper in your life, this flameless electric lighter creates heat from electricity rather than combustible fuel. It recharges through an included USB cable and comes with a survival whistle in case your dad ever needs to call for help, according to the brand.

Why not give a gift the whole family can use? This cornhole set, which has a 4.3-star average from 24,387 reviews on Amazon, comes with two full size cornnole boards and eight all-weather bean bags for tossing. You can also choose from a number of fun designs like a chevron or a stripe pattern.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at Select who has written numerous gift guides, as well as lifestyle and home stories. To recommend the best gifts for Father's Day, Heitman got recommendations from Select staffers and researched highly-rated items from top retailers.

