Best gifts for dad this year

To help you sift through the various options this holiday season, we've rounded up some of our favorite gifts for every type of dad based on Select reader interest and our past coverage. We've also included notable new launches from popular brands, along with some Select staff recommendations.

Best unique gifts for dad

Need a sturdy tumbler that can keep your dad’s coffee warm no matter how long he takes to drink it? This option from YETI is made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. You can also customize it: Select writer Zoe Malin personalized this tumbler with her dad’s initials and the Empire State Building. It’s dishwasher-safe and includes a shatter-resistant Magslider lid that uses magnets to smoothly open and close, according to the brand. You can purchase this tumbler in a variety of colors, including Navy, Nordic Purple and Charcoal.

One of our recommended travel backpacks for men, The Commuter Backpack from The Ridge can be useful for dads who frequently travel for work. Its built-in shock-resistant laptop compartment keeps any tech protected, while the external USB ports and integrated power bank holder let them safely charge and carry other electronics, according to The Ridge. It also includes an RFID-blocking pocket, a water bottle pocket, a spacious main compartment and what the brand describes as durable, weatherproof construction.

This tabletop fire pit from Solo Stove is sleek, compact and portable, making it a great gift for dads who hope to bring some warmth to their outdoor space with minimal effort. The Mesa fire pit comes with a stand that not only gives the device a solid surface to rest on, but also folds down for easy and compact storage, according to the brand. You can burn your choice of traditional firewood or pellets using the included pellet adapter, Solo Stove says. The fire pit is also available in six colors, including Deep Olive (green), Mulberry (red) and Bone (white).

This multi-tool can be a useful gift for dads who love the outdoors or hope to take a few tools wherever they go. The Huntsman Pocket Knife equips 15 tools, including a pair of scissors, a large and small blade, a bottle opener, tweezers and more. You can personalize it with their name, initials or a short message up to 15 characters long. It’s also compact and comes in eight colors and patterns, including Red, Black and Camouflage.

Best tech gifts for dad

One of our favorite over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer active noise cancellation that includes ambient sound control to allow you to hear outside noise when needed. Sony says they have a battery life of up to 30 hours on one charge and can be used with the Sony Headphones Connect App to control settings. These headphones also allow for hands-free calls and the music intuitively pauses when you start speaking or when you remove them, according to the brand.

The Galaxy Watch 5 — released in August alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — features an improved, curved sensor for more accurate wellness readings than its previous model, according to the brand. The watch can monitor sleep quality, heart rate, body composition and more in real time to help your dad achieve their fitness goals, Samsung says. You can change watch interfaces and flip to numerous health and fitness apps with a swipe. The band comes in a variety of different sizes, colors and styles to match your dad’s personal style.

The Casper Glow Light is one of our favorite sunrise clocks that works to mimic the natural sunrise, so your dad won’t have to jolt awake from the blaring sound of a traditional alarm clock. Using the Casper Glow mobile app, they can schedule a time for it to turn on — typically about 30 minutes before they expect to wake up, the brand suggests — and set the specific days of the week they want it to turn on. The light also automatically dims for a set time interval (between 15 minutes and 90 minutes) until it eventually turns off, making it a useful tool to help wind down at night. The Glow Light can also be lifted off of its base to create a portable light source, according to the brand.

For the dad hoping to boost their home security game, this SimpliSafe eight-piece kit is a quality security system to consider. It offers four door and window sensors, a motion sensor, a keypad and a panic button. You can also add audio-based glass-break sensors, water and freeze sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, cameras and more. While it can still provide limited security without a subscription plan, Simplisafe offers a 24/7 monitoring plan, which is $25 per month.

For golf lovers, this rangefinder can help measure the distance and accuracy of a shot to add confidence to your dad’s play. It features what the brand calls a Fast Focus System, which allows golfers to adjust the focus of the device, along with 6x magnification and a measurement range between 5 and 1,300 yards. It also has an ergonomic and compact design, measuring just 5 inches long and 4 inches high.

Best self-care gifts for dad

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 — our pick for one of the best massage guns — offers three speeds of up to 3,200 percussions per minute, five head attachments and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to two hours, according to the brand. For automated speed control, the device connects to the Hyperice app using Bluetooth.

This Holiday Gift Set from Burt’s Bees includes a variety of the brand’s creams, lip balms, ointments and other products to soothe and moisture dry, cracked skin. The set offers Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Coconut Foot Cream.

The Bevel Trimmer is one of our favorite hair and beard trimmers on the market thanks to its easy to use design that provides a good amount of control, according to the brand. Using the dial, your father can easily adjust the blade to the length of hair he wants, and the reengineered safety razor helps prevent irritation and bumps, Bevel says.

A quality grooming set can be a great way to boost your dad’s self-confidence and have them looking (and feeling) their best. This shaving set from Harry’s comes with the brand’s ergonomic The Winston razor handle and three blade cartridges. It also includes your choice of a foaming gel or shave cream, along with a travel cover to protect the blades when he’s on the go. You can have the handle engraved with your dad’s initials and sign up for automatic refills for whenever he runs out.

Experts told us weighted blankets can have several calming effects, which can improve your quality of sleep and stress levels. This weighted blanket from Bearaby is made from recycled marine plastic and boasts an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, meaning it was independently tested and is free of harmful substances. It's available in four weights — from 10 pounds up to 25 pounds — and five colors ranging from Midnight Blue to a more neutral Moonstone Grey.

Best gourmet gifts for dad

If you’re looking to splurge on your coffee-loving dad, the Breville Infuser Espresso Machine is one of our expert picks for espresso machines. At under $600, this semi-automatic espresso machine is a great budget option for home brewers and lets you control the volume of each of your pours, according to the brand. It also features a digital PID temperature control and a high-pressure steam wand for milk.

The Meater+ Wireless Thermometer equips dual temperature sensors that can monitor the internal and external meat temperature, according to the brand. It connects to a companion app that estimates foods’ cooking times from up to 165 feet away and sends a notification to their phone when it reaches the desired temperature, Meater says. The included bamboo charging dock also has a magnetic backing so they can attach it to surfaces like a refrigerator.

This cutlery set from Ninja can be a great addition to your dad’s kitchen this holiday season. The Foodi NeverDull Knife System comes with several types of stainless-steel knives, including six steak knives, a paring knife and a chef’s knife. It also features a built-in sharpening wheel that can sharpen and restore blades in seconds, according to the brand.

This hot sauce kit lets your father figure make their own custom hot sauces using the included assortment of ground and whole spices and an 8-ounce bottle of distilled white vinegar. The kit also comes with six 5-ounce glass bottles with lids and six accompanying labels to personalize their hot sauces with creative names.

This gift box of La Colombe’s bestselling coffees can help upgrade your father figure’s morning brew. The set comes with three full-sized 12-ounce boxes, including one dark roast blend and two medium roast blends. You can also choose from multiple types of grinds to fit your dad’s coffee preferences, ranging from whole bean and espresso to French press and cold brew.

Best apparel gifts for dads

The latest launch from sustainable footwear brand and Select reader favorite Allbirds, the Trail Runners SWT can be a good gift idea for dads who enjoy trail running, hiking or taking long walks. They feature the brand’s eucalyptus-fiber-and-wool-blend uppers and sugarcane midsoles. They’re also machine-washable, feature durable ripstop protection and grippy treads that can stabilize feet on uneven terrain, according to the brand.

Whether they’re working from home or looking for new athleisure to hit the gym, these joggers from Nike provide the comfort of soft fleece to lock in warmth during the colder months and feature a classic silhouette complete with ribbed cuffs around the ankle. They also include an elastic waistband and an adjustable drawcord that lets them customize the fit, according to the brand.

If your dad is looking for cozy slippers to brace for the colder months, the L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs are lined with warm polyester fleece and cushioned with an EVA foam midsole for extra support, according to the brand. They also include a rubber outsole for good traction and quick trips outside, L.L.Bean says.

