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Along with diaper cream and bottle warmers, wet wipes are a crucial part of any well-stocked nursery. They’re also great to have on hand to quickly clean your hands from everyday messes whether at home, on the beach, in the park or while on the go. That said, wet wipes aren’t the best option for everyone and could lead to allergic reactions, according to Dr. Caren Campbell, a board-certified dermatologist based in San Francisco. The biggest issue is the preservatives found in many wipes, which are associated with contact dermatitis in some individuals causing itchy, irritated skin, she says.

To find out more about wet wipes’ impact on the skin, and whether they’re okay to use in place of toilet paper, we spoke to dermatologists for their guidance and product recommendations.

SKIP AHEAD Are wet wipes bad for your skin? | Is it okay to use wet wipes as a makeup remover? | Can you use wet wipes as toilet paper?

Are wet wipes bad for your skin?

It depends on your skin sensitivity and how often you use them. In general, it’s best to avoid using them if you’re prone to allergic contact dermatitis and/or if they have common allergens like methylchloroisothiazolinone (MCI) and methylisothiazolinone (MI), according to Campbell. If you don’t have particularly sensitive skin and don’t experience any sort of allergic reaction when using them, then they’re fine to use for certain tasks, like removing makeup, sweat or dirt from the skin as a temporary alternative to a gentle cleanser, according to Campbell. “I find that limiting the use of wipes to these situations is best both for your skin and the environment.”

Contact dermatitis is an inflammatory skin condition categorized as a type of eczema, according to the National Library of Medicine. It occurs when the skin comes in contact with an allergenic chemical or substance, such as the ones found in certain wet wipes.

Is it okay to use wet wipes as a makeup remover?

Yes, it’s okay to use them as a makeup remover in a pinch, however, it’s still better to use your hands, water and a gentle cleanser, such as micellar water, to remove makeup, according to experts. The mechanical nature of rubbing the skin with a wet wipe and/or keeping the cleaning solution on the skin for too long is potentially damaging. “The concern with chronic use of wet wipes is leaving on the ingredients from the wipe on the skin,” she says. It’s best to wash away a wipe’s cleansing agents to avoid prolonged skin exposure since that increases the risk of possible irritation or allergy, according to Campbell.

Do wet wipes dry out the skin?

In addition to potentially causing irritation, wet wipes can dry out the skin if they have alcohol, according to Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist based in Manhattan. This is because they strip the skin of oils. If you plan to use them, do so sparingly and consider using a moisturizer, lotion or cream to replenish your natural oils.

Can you use wet wipes as toilet paper?

In short: yes — if it doesn’t bother you. Using wet wipes as toilet paper could lead to an allergic reaction of the anus and surrounding area, however, especially if they have MCI or MI in them, according to Campbell. “A skin condition [called] pruritus ani (itching anus) can oftentimes be associated with wet wipe use,” she says. If you prefer to use wet wipes as toilet paper and don’t experience any irritation, make sure they’re free of alcohol and allergens like MCI and MI. Otherwise, consider using alternatives, like a bidet and/or toilet paper moistened with warm water, according to our experts.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Caren Campbell , MD, is a board certified dermatologist who runs her own practice, Caren Campbell MD Dermatology.

, MD, is a board certified dermatologist who runs her own practice, Caren Campbell MD Dermatology. Brendan Camp, MD, is a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist with an expertise in cosmetic and medical dermatology. He practices at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Centers.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly write about health, wellness, cleaning, gardening and cooking. I spoke with two dermatologists with experience in cosmetic dermatology for this story, both of whom I’ve interviewed before for stories including the best detergents for sensitive skin and whether or not hot showers are bad for your skin.

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