When it comes to sleep, there are two types of people — those who snore and those trying to sleep next to someone who snores. Whichever group you are in, there are downsides. If you sleep next to someone who snores, your own rest is likely disrupted. And if you are the person snoring, there are certain health consequences. “It can dry out the mouth, leading to oral health issues like cavities, gum inflammation, and bad breath,” says Dr. Rafael Boruchov, a dentist with two practices in New York City. “It can also result in a decrease in the quality of sleep by contributing to snoring, sleep apnea or interruptions in breathing patterns, all of which can prevent restful sleep.”

One possible solution is mouth taping, which is just that: taping your mouth shut so you’re forced to breathe through your nose. But is that safe, and does it actually work? To answer those questions, I spoke to two dentists—here’s what they had to say.

What is mouth taping?

Mouth taping is a technique where a person places a piece of tape over their lips before going to sleep to encourage nasal breathing, says Boruchov. “The idea is to prevent breathing through the mouth during sleep, which can improve oral and overall health.” If you think this means you slap duct tape over your mouth, think again. Experts suggest using gentle, medical-grade tape to prevent irritation and pain when removing it.

Nasal breathing is preferable because it encourages better oxygen flow and can reduce the risk of snoring and other sleep disturbances, therefore improving overall sleep quality, says Boruchov. Conversely, breathing through your mouth can cause dry mouth and throat, leading to discomfort and an increased risk of tooth decay and gum disease, says Dr. Vishala Patel, a dentist at Edge Dental Designs. “Open-mouth breathing is also linked to sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea since the airway is being less effectively managed.”

What are the benefits of mouth taping?

Now that you understand the negative effects of mouth breathing while you sleep, it’s easy to see how one may benefit from mouth taping. Boruchov and Patel say those benefits include:

Promoting nasal breathing

Reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease

Filtering and humidifying the air you breathe in

Increasing oxygen intake while you sleep

Preventing snoring

Improving overall sleep quality

Is mouth taping safe?

Mouth taping can be safe, but it is not necessarily for everyone. There are some risks and experts I spoke with suggest that you consult with a medical professional before trying it out for yourself. Though it’s generally considered safe, those who struggle to breathe through their nose — due to a deviated septum, allergies, sinus issues or congestion — are probably not good candidates to try it.

If mouth taping is not for you, there are other options you can try. “Some safe alternatives to mouth taping include using nasal strips or a nasal dilator to open up your nasal passages and make breathing through your nose easier,” says Boruchov. “Practicing good sleep hygiene, such as elevating your head or maintaining good posture during the day, can also improve nasal breathing.” Finally, Boruchov notes that in some cases, addressing underlying causes like allergies or sinus issues with a doctor can help avoid the need for mouth taping altogether.

How to use mouth tape

If you want to try mouth taping, it’s a fairly easy endeavor. The first thing you’ll have to do is get some tape — you’ll want to pick something that will feel secure but isn’t too grippy — this way you don’t irritate your skin. “The best type of tape for mouth taping is hypoallergenic, medical-grade tape that is gentle on the skin, such as micropore tape or a specialized mouth tape designed for sleep,” says Boruchov. “These tapes are typically easy to remove and won’t cause irritation.”

Before applying the tape, make sure your face is completely dry. In other words, you’ll want to wait a bit after your evening skin care routine to ensure everything has been absorbed and there is no slickness. From there, apply a small strip across your lips just before going to bed. It’s important to tape only the center of your lips, leaving room below your nostrils for breathing — and always make sure you can remove the tape easily if necessary, says Boruchov.

Another thing to know: It may take a while to feel comfortable wearing mouth tape at night. “Start gradually,” says Patel. “Try it for short periods to see how your body reacts.” You may have pulled the tape too tight over your lips if it feels uncomfortable. “You want to place it gently, not pulling or restricting anything,” Patel adds. And, if you feel any discomfort, remember that you can always remove it.

5 highly rated tapes to use for mouth taping

Though this first aid tape isn’t specifically made for it, it can certainly be used as mouth tape. The tape is made from 100% cotton and has light adhesive, so it’s gentle on skin. You also get two rolls for just over $5, making it a good option for those on a budget. This tape can easily be used as mouth tape by simply cutting a small strip to place over your lips.

My husband snores and after a number of sleepless nights for me, I ordered him this mouth tape. Now he uses it almost every night and the snoring has totally stopped. You get 60 pre-cut pieces of tape in a package that perfectly fit over the mouth. According to my husband, the adhesive is strong so you don’t have to worry about it falling off in the middle of the night, but not so strong that it hurts to remove it.

This medical tape is hypoallergenic and made specifically for those with sensitive skin, according to the brand. This set comes with four rolls and the tape is easy to tear, so you don’t need scissors. It is also water-resistant and easy to remove

Hostage Tape is made specifically for people who breathe through their mouth when they sleep. The tape is made from a breathable material that also has some stretch to it, allowing for a more comfortable fit. The adhesive also works on those who have facial hair, according to the brand. Each tape is precut and you get 30 pieces in a pouch. This mouth tape has a 4.8-star average from over 7,290 reviews on Hostage Tape’s website.

These pre-cut strips are hypoallergenic and latex-free, making them a good choice for those with sensitive skin or who have allergies. You get 30 strips in a pack and they can also be used on the back of your heel to prevent blisters, according to the brand.

