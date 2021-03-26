Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Google just launched its first Best Things for Everything Guide, a list of 1,000 top-rated and trending products across eight categories, including fitness, pets and electronics, along with subsequent subcategories for pillows, TVs and more. The comes from Google Shopping, which is a focused Google search site for products and retailers. According to Google, The Best Things guide “highlights the best products reviewed by people across the web” between 2020 and 2021. Google said in an email it looked at “how products are discussed online” and “what’s popular, what’s viewed most on the internet and what’s being searched.” While it declined to provide more specific definitions of its criteria for the list — like what specifically “popular” means — Google confirmed to Shopping that companies do not have to advertise with Google or Google Shopping in order for their products to be considered in the list.

In a blog post about the Best Things list, Google shared that it has seen at least a 100-percent increase in search volumes for ring lights, air fryers and exercise bikes — the last two subcategories on the list — in the last year. You can click into any product on Google’s list to learn more about it and see user reviews of it. You'll also find which retailers carry the item and prices across those stores. Similar to last year’s Google gift guide, the Best Things list is full of Shopping reader-favorite brands, from Dyson and Shark to Fenty Beauty and Sonos. To save you time, we took a look at each of the 1,000 products in the list and picked out ones we’ve previously recommended and that therefore stood out to us.

15 best picks from the Google Best of Everything guide

Looking at the list of 1,000 products Google selected, we picked 15 that were either recommended to us by experts or were themselves popular with Shopping readers in the past.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously labeled this the “best value dishwasher,” noting its “superior cleaning power, reliability and quiet operation.” Bosch’s dishwasher has a 4.6-star average from more than 3,282 reviews on The Home Depot.

In NBC BETTER’s guide to air fryers, cookbook author Brandi Crawford previously noted she likes to cook up whole turkey and chicken breast in this touchscreen air fryer. The Cosori received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 58,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dyson’s signature hot tool was the most recommended product in our guide to expert-approved hair dryers. The Dyson Supersonic boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 5,100 reviews on Best Buy.

We first highlighted this popular product in our guide to Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lineup. This medium-to-full coverage foundation is available in 50 shades and boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,560 reviews on Fenty.

This Levoit air purifier was featured in our guide to the best air purifiers. It boasts a 4.6-star average from nearly 42,300 reviews on Amazon.

Gordon recommended the Logitech G Pro in our guide to the best gaming headsets. This popular headphone is the No. 1 bestseller on B&H Photo in its class, and it received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,880 reviews on Amazon.

Neutrogena’s affordable eye cream was one of the most purchased skin care products we covered in 2020. The retinol-infused cream boasts a 4.4-star average from nearly 10,200 reviews on Amazon.

This Olay moisturizer is one of the best retinol face creams, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD. His pick earned a 4.6-star average from more than 7,170 reviews on Amazon.

Shopping editor Gideon Grudo wrote that this “versatile and high-functioning” electric toothbrush helped him maintain a brushing habit and aligned with expert-recommended guidance about brushing in general — it also equips bells and whistles like multiple brush heads and a travel case. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean got a 4.7-star average rating from more than 4,750 reviews on Amazon.

After consulting ergonomic experts about shopping for standing desks, we selected Seville's adjustable Airlift desk as one of the best models available. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 300 reviews on Amazon.

This expert-recommended vacuum boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 12,900 reviews on Amazon. It is also equipped with an anti-allergen seal and a HEPA filter, as highlighted by Abt Electronics tech expert Carl Prouty.

In our guide to the best soundbars, Gordon noted this model “combines the convenience of Sonos with the improved TV audio of a soundbar.” His recommendation earned a 4.6-star average from more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon.

In our guide to the best flat irons, hairstylist Kiki Heitkotter told us she “loves” utilizing this “versatile” flat iron because it prevents heat damage and creates “even tension” on the hair. This hair straightener received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 150 reviews on Ulta.

Multiple health experts told us they rely on this highly-rated model to whip up protein shakes and smoothies in our guide to the best blenders. It boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,110 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cookbook author Jonathan Bender has relied on his “versatile” Wusthof chef knife for the last 15 years. This 12-piece set includes Bender’s recommendation, along with nine more knives and multiple accessories. The Wusthof set received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 160 reviews on Google Shopping.

Google Best Things for Everything Guide: 150+ highlights

If you’re curious about the remaining 985 products in Google’s list, we highlighted some of the categories that have grabbed Shopping readers’ interest in over the last year.

