The Google Shopping Best of Everything Guide is here

With the first ever Best of Everything Guide, the Google Shopping team compiled 1,000 highly-rated products.
Illustration of Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset, Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier in white, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, the Dyson Supersonic in pink and silver, a black Cosori Air Fryer and the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300
The Google Shopping team created a list of trending and top rated items across the internet, covering everything from air purifiers and face creams to soundbars and standing desks.Courtesy Neutrogena ; Dyson ; Levoit ; Logitech ; Cosori ; Philips
Google just launched its first Best Things for Everything Guide, a list of 1,000 top-rated and trending products across eight categories, including fitness, pets and electronics, along with subsequent subcategories for pillows, TVs and more. The comes from Google Shopping, which is a focused Google search site for products and retailers. According to Google, The Best Things guide “highlights the best products reviewed by people across the web” between 2020 and 2021. Google said in an email it looked at “how products are discussed online” and “what’s popular, what’s viewed most on the internet and what’s being searched.” While it declined to provide more specific definitions of its criteria for the list — like what specifically “popular” means — Google confirmed to Shopping that companies do not have to advertise with Google or Google Shopping in order for their products to be considered in the list.

In a blog post about the Best Things list, Google shared that it has seen at least a 100-percent increase in search volumes for ring lights, air fryers and exercise bikes — the last two subcategories on the list — in the last year. You can click into any product on Google’s list to learn more about it and see user reviews of it. You'll also find which retailers carry the item and prices across those stores. Similar to last year’s Google gift guide, the Best Things list is full of Shopping reader-favorite brands, from Dyson and Shark to Fenty Beauty and Sonos. To save you time, we took a look at each of the 1,000 products in the list and picked out ones we’ve previously recommended and that therefore stood out to us.

SKIP AHEAD More top-rated items from Google Shopping

15 best picks from the Google Best of Everything guide

Looking at the list of 1,000 products Google selected, we picked 15 that were either recommended to us by experts or were themselves popular with Shopping readers in the past.

Bosch 300 Dishwasher

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously labeled this the “best value dishwasher,” noting its “superior cleaning power, reliability and quiet operation.” Bosch’s dishwasher has a 4.6-star average from more than 3,282 reviews on The Home Depot.

Cosori Air Fryer

In NBC BETTER’s guide to air fryers, cookbook author Brandi Crawford previously noted she likes to cook up whole turkey and chicken breast in this touchscreen air fryer. The Cosori received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 58,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson’s signature hot tool was the most recommended product in our guide to expert-approved hair dryers. The Dyson Supersonic boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 5,100 reviews on Best Buy.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

We first highlighted this popular product in our guide to Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lineup. This medium-to-full coverage foundation is available in 50 shades and boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,560 reviews on Fenty.

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier

This Levoit air purifier was featured in our guide to the best air purifiers. It boasts a 4.6-star average from nearly 42,300 reviews on Amazon.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset

Gordon recommended the Logitech G Pro in our guide to the best gaming headsets. This popular headphone is the No. 1 bestseller on B&H Photo in its class, and it received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,880 reviews on Amazon.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Neutrogena’s affordable eye cream was one of the most purchased skin care products we covered in 2020. The retinol-infused cream boasts a 4.4-star average from nearly 10,200 reviews on Amazon.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer

This Olay moisturizer is one of the best retinol face creams, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD. His pick earned a 4.6-star average from more than 7,170 reviews on Amazon.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Shopping editor Gideon Grudo wrote that this “versatile and high-functioning” electric toothbrush helped him maintain a brushing habit and aligned with expert-recommended guidance about brushing in general — it also equips bells and whistles like multiple brush heads and a travel case. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean got a 4.7-star average rating from more than 4,750 reviews on Amazon.

See more of the top-rated electric toothbrushes

Seville Classics Airlift Height Adjustable Electric Desk

After consulting ergonomic experts about shopping for standing desks, we selected Seville's adjustable Airlift desk as one of the best models available. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 300 reviews on Amazon.

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

This expert-recommended vacuum boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 12,900 reviews on Amazon. It is also equipped with an anti-allergen seal and a HEPA filter, as highlighted by Abt Electronics tech expert Carl Prouty.

Sonos Beam

In our guide to the best soundbars, Gordon noted this model “combines the convenience of Sonos with the improved TV audio of a soundbar.” His recommendation earned a 4.6-star average from more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon.

T3 Lucea Straightening and Styling Iron

In our guide to the best flat irons, hairstylist Kiki Heitkotter told us she “loves” utilizing this “versatile” flat iron because it prevents heat damage and creates “even tension” on the hair. This hair straightener received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 150 reviews on Ulta.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Multiple health experts told us they rely on this highly-rated model to whip up protein shakes and smoothies in our guide to the best blenders. It boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,110 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Wusthof Gourmet Knife Block Set

Cookbook author Jonathan Bender has relied on his “versatile” Wusthof chef knife for the last 15 years. This 12-piece set includes Bender’s recommendation, along with nine more knives and multiple accessories. The Wusthof set received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 160 reviews on Google Shopping.

Google Best Things for Everything Guide: 150+ highlights

If you’re curious about the remaining 985 products in Google’s list, we highlighted some of the categories that have grabbed Shopping readers’ interest in over the last year.

Dishwashers

  1. Bosch SHPM65Z5
  2. Bosch SGX68U55UC
  3. Bosch 300 Series SHSM63W5
  4. Bosch 300 Series SPE53U5
  5. Bosch 800 Series SHPM78Z55N
  6. Whirlpool WDF520PAD
  7. Maytag MDB4949SH
  8. KitchenAid Architect II KDTM354D
  9. KitchenAid KDTM404K
  10. Whirlpool WDT730PAH

Air fryers

  1. Ninja Air Fryer
  2. Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer
  3. Instant Vortex Air Fryer
  4. Ninja Foodi DZ201
  5. Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
  6. Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer
  7. Chefman RJ38-2LM
  8. Cosori Air Fryer CP158
  9. Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360
  10. KitchenAid KCO124
  11. Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Hair dryers

  1. Dyson Supersonic
  2. Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
  3. ghd air Professional Performance Hair Dryer
  4. Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
  5. GHD Helios
  6. T3 Cura Hair Dryer
  7. Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA65 Hair Dryer
  8. ghd air Hair Dryer
  9. Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic
  10. BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Mid-Size
  11. Conair Infiniti Pro 1875W

Foundations

  1. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
  2. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
  3. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
  4. Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation
  5. Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation
  6. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation
  7. Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
  8. YSL All Hours Foundation
  9. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
  10. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation
  11. Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation

Air purifiers

  1. Coway Mighty AP-1512HH
  2. Blueair Blue Pure 411
  3. Honeywell HPA300
  4. Winix 5500-2
  5. Levoit LV-H132
  6. Molekule Air Purifier
  7. Dyson Pure Cool TP04
  8. Airmega 400
  9. Molekule Air Purifiier Mini
  10. Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02
  11. Germ Guardian AC4825

Headphones

  1. Sony WH-1000XM4
  2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
  3. Sony WH-1000XM3
  4. SteelSeries Arctis Pro
  5. Razer BlackShark V2
  6. Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
  7. Apple AirPods Max
  8. Bowers & Wilkins PX7
  9. Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
  10. Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT
  11. Jabra Elite 45h

Eye creams

  1. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream
  2. Baebody Eye Gel
  3. L'Oréal RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream
  4. StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles
  5. Lancôme Rénergie Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream
  6. philosophy anti-wrinkle miracle worker eye

Face Creams

  1. Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
  2. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
  3. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
  4. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
  5. CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
  6. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer
  7. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
  8. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
  9. Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream for Sensitive Skin
  10. Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
  11. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Electric toothbrushes

  1. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
  2. Oral-B Pro 1000
  3. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean
  4. Oral-B iO Series 9
  5. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100
  6. Philips Sonicare For Kids
  7. Oral-B Genius Pro 8000
  8. Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum
  9. Philips Sonicare Essence
  10. Oral-B Pro 2000
  11. hum by Colgate

Desks

  1. Autonomous SmartDesk
  2. Seville Classics AirLift Electric Desk
  3. Novogratz Athena Computer Desk with Storage
  4. Pneumatic Adjustable Height Standing Desk
  5. Ashley Furniture Mirimyn Home Office Desk
  6. Salina Desk with Hutch
  7. Techni Mobili Modern Office Desk
  8. RESPAWN-1010 Gaming Computer Desk
  9. Monarch L-shaped Computer Desk
  10. Respawn 2000 Gaming Computer Desk, L-Shaped Desk

Vacuums

  1. Dyson V11 Outsize
  2. Dyson Ball Animal 2
  3. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
  4. Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352
  5. Dyson V11 Animal
  6. Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2
  7. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360
  8. Dyson V8 Absolute
  9. Shark APEX DuoClean Upright Lift Away AZ100
  10. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro NV356E
  11. Shark Vertex DuoClean
  12. Shark Vertex PowerFins Upright Vacuum

Soundbars

  1. Sonos Beam
  2. Sonos Arc
  3. Samsung HW-Q90R
  4. Bose Soundbar 700
  5. Bose Soundbar 500
  6. Yamaha YAS-207
  7. Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar J
  8. BL Bar 5.1
  9. Sony HT-G700
  10. Sony HT-ST5000
  11. Sony HT-X8500

Flat irons

  1. HSI Professional Flat Iron
  2. TYMO Hair Straightener Brush
  3. CHI Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
  4. T3 Lucea 1-Inch Professional Straightening & Styling Flat Iron
  5. Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron
  6. CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Hairstyling Iron
  7. Lange Hair Lange Le Rve Straightener
  8. T3 SinglePass X Wide Iron
  9. Drybar The Tress Press Iron
  10. BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Iron
  11. CHI Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

Blenders

  1. Vitamix Ascent Series A3500
  2. Ninja Professional 1000W Blender
  3. Vitamix E310
  4. Nutri Ninja Pro BL450
  5. Ninja Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ 1000W
  6. Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ Ninja Fit
  7. NutriBullet Pro 900
  8. Vitamix 7500
  9. Vitamix Ascent Series A2500
  10. Ninja Professional BL660

Knife sets

  1. J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set
  2. J.A. Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
  3. Zyliss 6-Piece Knife Set
  4. Wusthof Gourmet Knife Block Set
  5. Farberware Colourworks 11-Piece Rainbow Knife Set
  6. The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block
  7. Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-piece Block Set
  8. KitchenAid Classic Cutlery Set
  9. GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set
  10. Schmidt Brothers Cutlery 7-Piece Knife Block Set
  11. Henckels Definition Self-Sharpening Block Set

