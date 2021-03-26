Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Google just launched its first Best Things for Everything Guide, a list of 1,000 top-rated and trending products across eight categories, including fitness, pets and electronics, along with subsequent subcategories for pillows, TVs and more. The comes from Google Shopping, which is a focused Google search site for products and retailers. According to Google, The Best Things guide “highlights the best products reviewed by people across the web” between 2020 and 2021. Google said in an email it looked at “how products are discussed online” and “what’s popular, what’s viewed most on the internet and what’s being searched.” While it declined to provide more specific definitions of its criteria for the list — like what specifically “popular” means — Google confirmed to Shopping that companies do not have to advertise with Google or Google Shopping in order for their products to be considered in the list.
In a blog post about the Best Things list, Google shared that it has seen at least a 100-percent increase in search volumes for ring lights, air fryers and exercise bikes — the last two subcategories on the list — in the last year. You can click into any product on Google’s list to learn more about it and see user reviews of it. You'll also find which retailers carry the item and prices across those stores. Similar to last year’s Google gift guide, the Best Things list is full of Shopping reader-favorite brands, from Dyson and Shark to Fenty Beauty and Sonos. To save you time, we took a look at each of the 1,000 products in the list and picked out ones we’ve previously recommended and that therefore stood out to us.
15 best picks from the Google Best of Everything guide
Looking at the list of 1,000 products Google selected, we picked 15 that were either recommended to us by experts or were themselves popular with Shopping readers in the past.
Bosch 300 Dishwasher
Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously labeled this the “best value dishwasher,” noting its “superior cleaning power, reliability and quiet operation.” Bosch’s dishwasher has a 4.6-star average from more than 3,282 reviews on The Home Depot.
Cosori Air Fryer
In NBC BETTER’s guide to air fryers, cookbook author Brandi Crawford previously noted she likes to cook up whole turkey and chicken breast in this touchscreen air fryer. The Cosori received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 58,000 reviews on Amazon.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson’s signature hot tool was the most recommended product in our guide to expert-approved hair dryers. The Dyson Supersonic boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 5,100 reviews on Best Buy.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
We first highlighted this popular product in our guide to Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lineup. This medium-to-full coverage foundation is available in 50 shades and boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,560 reviews on Fenty.
Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier
This Levoit air purifier was featured in our guide to the best air purifiers. It boasts a 4.6-star average from nearly 42,300 reviews on Amazon.
Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset
Gordon recommended the Logitech G Pro in our guide to the best gaming headsets. This popular headphone is the No. 1 bestseller on B&H Photo in its class, and it received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,880 reviews on Amazon.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream
Neutrogena’s affordable eye cream was one of the most purchased skin care products we covered in 2020. The retinol-infused cream boasts a 4.4-star average from nearly 10,200 reviews on Amazon.
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer
This Olay moisturizer is one of the best retinol face creams, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD. His pick earned a 4.6-star average from more than 7,170 reviews on Amazon.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Shopping editor Gideon Grudo wrote that this “versatile and high-functioning” electric toothbrush helped him maintain a brushing habit and aligned with expert-recommended guidance about brushing in general — it also equips bells and whistles like multiple brush heads and a travel case. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean got a 4.7-star average rating from more than 4,750 reviews on Amazon.
Seville Classics Airlift Height Adjustable Electric Desk
After consulting ergonomic experts about shopping for standing desks, we selected Seville's adjustable Airlift desk as one of the best models available. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 300 reviews on Amazon.
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
This expert-recommended vacuum boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 12,900 reviews on Amazon. It is also equipped with an anti-allergen seal and a HEPA filter, as highlighted by Abt Electronics tech expert Carl Prouty.
Sonos Beam
In our guide to the best soundbars, Gordon noted this model “combines the convenience of Sonos with the improved TV audio of a soundbar.” His recommendation earned a 4.6-star average from more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon.
T3 Lucea Straightening and Styling Iron
In our guide to the best flat irons, hairstylist Kiki Heitkotter told us she “loves” utilizing this “versatile” flat iron because it prevents heat damage and creates “even tension” on the hair. This hair straightener received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 150 reviews on Ulta.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Multiple health experts told us they rely on this highly-rated model to whip up protein shakes and smoothies in our guide to the best blenders. It boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,110 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond.
Wusthof Gourmet Knife Block Set
Cookbook author Jonathan Bender has relied on his “versatile” Wusthof chef knife for the last 15 years. This 12-piece set includes Bender’s recommendation, along with nine more knives and multiple accessories. The Wusthof set received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 160 reviews on Google Shopping.
Google Best Things for Everything Guide: 150+ highlights
If you’re curious about the remaining 985 products in Google’s list, we highlighted some of the categories that have grabbed Shopping readers’ interest in over the last year.
Dishwashers
- Bosch SHPM65Z5
- Bosch SGX68U55UC
- Bosch 300 Series SHSM63W5
- Bosch 300 Series SPE53U5
- Bosch 800 Series SHPM78Z55N
- Whirlpool WDF520PAD
- Maytag MDB4949SH
- KitchenAid Architect II KDTM354D
- KitchenAid KDTM404K
- Whirlpool WDT730PAH
Air fryers
- Ninja Air Fryer
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer
- Instant Vortex Air Fryer
- Ninja Foodi DZ201
- Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
- Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer
- Chefman RJ38-2LM
- Cosori Air Fryer CP158
- Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360
- KitchenAid KCO124
- Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Hair dryers
- Dyson Supersonic
- Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
- ghd air Professional Performance Hair Dryer
- Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
- GHD Helios
- T3 Cura Hair Dryer
- Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA65 Hair Dryer
- ghd air Hair Dryer
- Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic
- BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Mid-Size
- Conair Infiniti Pro 1875W
Foundations
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
- Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation
- Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation
- Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation
- Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
- YSL All Hours Foundation
- NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
- Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation
- Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation
Air purifiers
- Coway Mighty AP-1512HH
- Blueair Blue Pure 411
- Honeywell HPA300
- Winix 5500-2
- Levoit LV-H132
- Molekule Air Purifier
- Dyson Pure Cool TP04
- Airmega 400
- Molekule Air Purifiier Mini
- Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02
- Germ Guardian AC4825
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
- Sony WH-1000XM3
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro
- Razer BlackShark V2
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
- Apple AirPods Max
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7
- Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
- Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT
- Jabra Elite 45h
Eye creams
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream
- Baebody Eye Gel
- L'Oréal RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream
- StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles
- Lancôme Rénergie Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream
- philosophy anti-wrinkle miracle worker eye
Face Creams
- Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
- Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
- Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
- Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
- CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
- Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer
- Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
- Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream for Sensitive Skin
- Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Electric toothbrushes
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
- Oral-B Pro 1000
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean
- Oral-B iO Series 9
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100
- Philips Sonicare For Kids
- Oral-B Genius Pro 8000
- Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum
- Philips Sonicare Essence
- Oral-B Pro 2000
- hum by Colgate
Desks
- Autonomous SmartDesk
- Seville Classics AirLift Electric Desk
- Novogratz Athena Computer Desk with Storage
- Pneumatic Adjustable Height Standing Desk
- Ashley Furniture Mirimyn Home Office Desk
- Salina Desk with Hutch
- Techni Mobili Modern Office Desk
- RESPAWN-1010 Gaming Computer Desk
- Monarch L-shaped Computer Desk
- Respawn 2000 Gaming Computer Desk, L-Shaped Desk
Vacuums
- Dyson V11 Outsize
- Dyson Ball Animal 2
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352
- Dyson V11 Animal
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360
- Dyson V8 Absolute
- Shark APEX DuoClean Upright Lift Away AZ100
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro NV356E
- Shark Vertex DuoClean
- Shark Vertex PowerFins Upright Vacuum
Soundbars
- Sonos Beam
- Sonos Arc
- Samsung HW-Q90R
- Bose Soundbar 700
- Bose Soundbar 500
- Yamaha YAS-207
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar J
- BL Bar 5.1
- Sony HT-G700
- Sony HT-ST5000
- Sony HT-X8500
Flat irons
- HSI Professional Flat Iron
- TYMO Hair Straightener Brush
- CHI Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
- T3 Lucea 1-Inch Professional Straightening & Styling Flat Iron
- Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron
- CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Hairstyling Iron
- Lange Hair Lange Le Rve Straightener
- T3 SinglePass X Wide Iron
- Drybar The Tress Press Iron
- BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Iron
- CHI Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
Blenders
- Vitamix Ascent Series A3500
- Ninja Professional 1000W Blender
- Vitamix E310
- Nutri Ninja Pro BL450
- Ninja Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ 1000W
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ Ninja Fit
- NutriBullet Pro 900
- Vitamix 7500
- Vitamix Ascent Series A2500
- Ninja Professional BL660
Knife sets
- J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set
- J.A. Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
- Zyliss 6-Piece Knife Set
- Wusthof Gourmet Knife Block Set
- Farberware Colourworks 11-Piece Rainbow Knife Set
- The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block
- Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-piece Block Set
- KitchenAid Classic Cutlery Set
- GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set
- Schmidt Brothers Cutlery 7-Piece Knife Block Set
- Henckels Definition Self-Sharpening Block Set
