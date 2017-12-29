Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Arctic blast leaves half the country in deep freeze
Much of the Midwest and East Coast are facing a brutal cold snap, with the bitter weather expected to stick around through the New Year.
Ontario
Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls as cold weather spreads through much of the province on Dec. 29, 2017.
A bitter Arctic chill settled across Canada and much of the United States, forcing people indoors, leaving motorists stranded with dead car batteries and complicating firefighting duties.
New York
People pause while walking through a frigid Manhattan on Dec. 28. Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills throughout the central and eastern United States are making outdoor activity difficult for many Americans. Little relief from the below normal temperatures is expected the first week of the New Year.
Quebec
A person rides through the Lanoraie forest on a dogsled on Dec. 28 in Lanoraie.
Environment Canada increased the number of extreme cold warnings around the country, bulletins issued only when the cold "creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia." The Arctic temperatures are expected to last into early 2018, Environment Canada said.