Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

News

Arctic blast leaves half the country in deep freeze

Much of the Midwest and East Coast are facing a brutal cold snap, with the bitter weather expected to stick around through the New Year.

17 PHOTOS

Ontario

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls as cold weather spreads through much of the province on Dec. 29, 2017.

A bitter Arctic chill settled across Canada and much of the United States, forcing people indoors, leaving motorists stranded with dead car batteries and complicating firefighting duties.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
  • Share

New York

People pause while walking through a frigid Manhattan on Dec. 28. Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills throughout the central and eastern United States are making outdoor activity difficult for many Americans. Little relief from the below normal temperatures is expected the first week of the New Year.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
  • Share

New York

A baby is protected against the cold in Times Square on Dec. 28.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share

Quebec

A person rides through the Lanoraie forest on a dogsled on Dec. 28 in Lanoraie.

Environment Canada increased the number of extreme cold warnings around the country, bulletins issued only when the cold "creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia." The Arctic temperatures are expected to last into early 2018, Environment Canada said.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Massachusetts

A pedestrian crosses the street as the temperature hovers in the single-digits on Dec. 28 in downtown Boston.

Bill Sikes / AP
  • Share

Massachusetts

With temperatures in the single digits, Ray Levesque, mate of the crab/lobster boat Bradbill, makes his way across the deck covered in ice to tie off, after arriving in New Bedford harbor on Dec. 28 from a one day fishing voyage.

Peter Pereira / Standard Times via AP
  • Share

Kansas

Parker Still tries to fish through the ice from a dock at Lake Shawnee in Topeka on Dec. 27.

Chris Neal / The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP
  • Share

Illinois

A pedestrian walks along the Chicago River on Dec. 27 in Chicago.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images
  • Share

Pennsylvania

Erie residents on East 24th Street dig out on Dec. 26 after a record two-day snowfall. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says the storm brought 34 inches on Christmas Day, a new all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via AP
  • Share

Pennsylvania

Joe and Grace Ferrera cross country ski on South Shore Drive after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie on Dec. 27.

Robert Frank / Reuters
  • Share

Pennsylvania

Brevillier Village Episcopal Community leaves a plea for the snow to stop after two days of snowfall in Erie on Dec. 27.

Robert Frank / Reuters
  • Share

Toronto

A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario on Dec. 27.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP
  • Share

Minnesota

With temperatures hovering around zero, a few mountain-goers celebrated the season on the fresh man made snow at Buck Hill in Burnsville on Dec. 26.

Brian Peterson / Star Tribune via AP
  • Share

Illinois

Lake Michigan is steaming in the morning as temperatures dipped below zero at North Avenue Beach on Dec. 26 in Chicago.

Nancy Stone / AP
  • Share

Minnesota

Jack Frost makes an appearance in Rochester on Dec. 25 as the mercury hovered near the zero degree mark.

Elizabeth Nida Obert / The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP
  • Share

Illinois

Fans sit in their seats as snow falls before the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Dec. 24.

Tannen Maury / EPA
  • Share

Missouri

Joel Arena walks his boss' dog Elise through Frontier Park in St. Charles as snow falls on Dec. 24. Arena planned to spend Christmas Eve at his grandmother's house after leaving work at the Bike Stop Cafe on Main Street.

Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
  • Share
1/17