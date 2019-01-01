Image: Swimmers run into the chilly waters of Lake Balaton in Szigliget, Hungary.

Photos: 'Polar Bear' swimmers dive into frosty waters to celebrate New Year's

Around the world, daring swimmers took the traditional plunge to mark the start of a new year.

Image: Simone Carabella jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River in Rome, Italy. The bridge is 49 feet high.

Italy

Simone Carabella jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River in Rome. The bridge is 49 feet high.

Massimo Percossi / EPA
Image: Swimmers brave stormy conditions during the New Year's Polar Bear Dip on Prince Edward Island in Canada.

Canada

Swimmers brave stormy conditions during the New Year's Polar Bear Dip on Prince Edward Island.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press via AP
Image: Swimmers run into the chilly waters of Lake Balaton in Szigliget, Hungary.

Hungary

Swimmers run into the chilly waters of Lake Balaton in Szigliget.

Gyorgy Varga / MTI via AP
Image: "Polar Bear" swimmers take part in the L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge in South Boston, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts

"Polar Bear" swimmers take part in the L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge in South Boston. The water was a balmy 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Swimmers take the plunge in the Loony Dook Swim in the River Forth near Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scotland

Swimmers take the plunge in the Loony Dook Swim in the River Forth near Edinburgh.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Image: Swimmers dip into the waters of Lago Maggiore in Tenero, Switzerland.

Switzerland

Swimmers dip into the waters of Lago Maggiore in Tenero.

Samuel Golay / EPA
Image: "Santa Claus" treads the shore as others take the traditional dip to welcome the new year at Carcavelos Beach in Lisbon, Portugal.

Portugal

"Santa Claus" treads the shore as others take the traditional dip to welcome the new year at Carcavelos Beach in Lisbon, Portugal.

Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A man holds a baby before the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge in Brooklyn, New York.

New York City

A man holds a baby before the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge in Brooklyn.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: Revelers hug at the plunge in the North Sea in Scheveningen, The Netherlands.

The Netherlands

Revelers hug in the North Sea in Scheveningen.

Bart Maat / EPA
Image: Swimmers run to the Baltic Sea for the traditional plunge at the port of Ystad, Sweden.

Sweden

Swimmers run to the Baltic Sea for the traditional plunge at the port of Ystad.

Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency via Reuters
