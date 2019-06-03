Image:

Royals welcome Trump to Britain

President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the queen and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Image: U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport near London on June 3, 2019.

Trump landed in England on Monday morning for his first official state visit to the U.K. — one that comes directly on the heels of the American president injecting himself into British domestic politics.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain

A crowd waits near Buckingham Palace ahead of Trump and the first lady's arrival.

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
Image:

Marine One prepares to land at Buckingham Palace in London. 

Toby Melville / Pool via AP
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain

Trump and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace. 

The two men have vastly different stances on the environment, and many media outlets in the U.K. speculated about just how uncomfortable the encounter might get. 

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image:

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Trump during a ceremonial welcome in the palace garden. 

Matt Dunham / AP
Image:

The U.S. national anthem is played during the ceremonial welcome. 

Matt Dunham / AP
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain

Some claimed on Twitter that the president fistbumped the queen when he arrived, but it was just a slightly awkward handshake.

Victoria Jones / Pool via Reuters
Image: BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ROYALS

Guests, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, center, watch from a balcony at Buckingham Palace. 

Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ROYALS

Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace. 

Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ROYALS

Queen Elizabeth views a display of U.S. items in the Royal collection with Trump at Buckingham Palace. 

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain

Trump and the first lady tour Westminster Abbey in London. 

Henry Nicholls / Pool via Reuters
Image: U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during their visit to Westminster Abbey. 

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One

Trump and the first lady, alongside Prince Andrew, Duke of York, pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. 

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images
