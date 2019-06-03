World
Royals welcome Trump to Britain
President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the queen and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport near London on June 3, 2019.
Trump landed in England on Monday morning for his first official state visit to the U.K. — one that comes directly on the heels of the American president injecting himself into British domestic politics.
A crowd waits near Buckingham Palace ahead of Trump and the first lady's arrival.
Marine One prepares to land at Buckingham Palace in London.
Trump and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace.
The two men have vastly different stances on the environment, and many media outlets in the U.K. speculated about just how uncomfortable the encounter might get.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Trump during a ceremonial welcome in the palace garden.
The U.S. national anthem is played during the ceremonial welcome.
Some claimed on Twitter that the president fistbumped the queen when he arrived, but it was just a slightly awkward handshake.
Guests, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, center, watch from a balcony at Buckingham Palace.
Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth views a display of U.S. items in the Royal collection with Trump at Buckingham Palace.
Trump and the first lady tour Westminster Abbey in London.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during their visit to Westminster Abbey.
Trump and the first lady, alongside Prince Andrew, Duke of York, pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.
