The Week in Pictures: Dec. 8 - 15

A 17-year-old woman who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces is photographed in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh.

The use of rape by Myanmar's armed forces has been sweeping and methodical, the AP found in interviews with 29 Rohingya Muslim women and girls now in Bangladesh. They were interviewed separately, come from a variety of villages in Myanmar and now live spread across several refugee camps in Bangladesh. The military has denied its soldiers raped any Rohingya women. Image released on Dec. 10.

