Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Nation grapples with shootings and a big boat gets stuck

Young migrants on the border, a robotic Covid test, Boston's first Black mayor, and more.

Image: Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colo

Colorado

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colo.

Ten people were killed, including police officer Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force, who was the first officer to arrive at the grocery store Monday afternoon, police said.

Chet Strange / Getty Images
Image:A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and 36 UK telecommunications and internet satellites blasts off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on March 25, 2021.

Russia

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster blasts off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia on March 25 with 36 OneWeb satellites as part of company's effort to provide global high-speed internet access.

 

Roscosmos / via AFP - Getty Images
Image: A prong extending from a remote-controlled robot prototype approaches the mouth of a volunteer to extract a throat swab sample

Egypt

A remote-controlled robot prototype approaches a trial volunteer to extract a throat swab sample at a private hospital in Tanta, Egypt, on March 20.  

Mahmoud el-Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of Covid-19. The robot can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest. 

Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A smuggler takes migrants, mostly from Central American countries, on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas on March 24, 2021. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive.

Texas

A smuggler transports migrants on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas on March 24.

A surge of migrants on the Southwest border, mostly from Central American countries, has the Biden administration on the defensive.

The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Image: People look at flowers surrounding a police vehicle as a memorial for slain Boulder Police officer Eric Talley at the Boulder Police Department on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado

Flowers surround a police vehicle, a memorial for slain police officer Eric Talley in Boulder, Colo., on March 25.

President Joe Biden hailed the slain officer, a father of seven, as "the definition of an American hero."

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Image: Mourners cry while looking at the scene of the crime the day after a gunman opened fired at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado

Mourners cry outside King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on March 22.

Chet Strange / Getty Images
Image: People hold placards during a \"Stop Asian Hate\" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta on March 20, 2021.

Atlanta

Protesters at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Atlanta, on March 20.

People across the U.S. participated in rallies Saturday to condemn attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after the shooting rampage in Atlanta that left eight people dead.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: Mayor Kim Janey delivers her inaugural address after being sworn in as the Mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24, 2021 in Boston.

Boston

Kim Janey delivers her inaugural address after being sworn in as mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24.

She is the first woman, and first Black mayor of the city.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Image: Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 21, 2021.

Iceland

Hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano west of Reykjavik, Iceland, on March 21.

Jeremie Richard / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People gather while exiting the area as an 8pm curfew goes into effect on March 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla.

Miami

Crowds remain in the street after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect on March 21 in Miami Beach. 

 City leaders voted Sunday to extend emergency restrictions because of out-of-control spring break crowds.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Workers are seen next to a container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt on March 24, 2021.

Egypt

Workers stand next to a container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 24.

The running aground of one of the world's largest container ships, blocking all traffic in the vital water passageway of the Suez Canal, could mean shipping delays for consumers around the globe and higher gas prices.

Suez Canal Authority / via Reuters
Image: Men daubed in colors throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on March 24, 2021.

India

Revelers throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in Nandgaon, India, on March 24.

K.K. Arora / Reuters
Image: Demonstrators face off with police in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles on March 25, 2021.

Los Angeles

Demonstrators face off with police in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles on March 25.

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday night to protest the planned temporary closure of a Los Angeles park that would displace a large homeless encampment, which has grown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Image: Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area on March 24, 2021 in Sydney.

Sydney

Floodwaters surround vehicles in the Windsor area of Sydney on March 24.

Dozens of communities were declared disaster zones following days of continuous rain.

Lukas Coch / Pool via Getty Images
Texas

Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, shelters his nine month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, on March 25.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
Image: A young child walks alone through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas on March 24, 2021.

Texas

A child walks alone through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, on March 24.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Image: People look on at the aftermath of a large fire that broke out in an informal settlement in Susans Bay, Freetown on March 25, 2021.

Sierra Leone

People survey the aftermath of a large fire that broke out in an informal settlement in Susan's Bay, Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 25.

Saidu Bah / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Extinction Rebellion protest outside Government Buildings in Dublin

Dublin

A member of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking in Dublin on March 23.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
