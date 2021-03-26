Ten people were killed, including police officer Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force, who was the first officer to arrive at the grocery store Monday afternoon, police said.
— Chet Strange / Getty Images
Russia
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster blasts off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia on March 25 with 36 OneWeb satellites as part of company's effort to provide global high-speed internet access.
— Roscosmos / via AFP - Getty Images
Egypt
A remote-controlled robot prototype approaches a trial volunteer to extract a throat swab sample at a private hospital in Tanta, Egypt, on March 20.
Mahmoud el-Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of Covid-19. The robot can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.
— Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images
Texas
A smuggler transports migrants on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas on March 24.
A surge of migrants on the Southwest border, mostly from Central American countries, has the Biden administration on the defensive.
The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
— Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Colorado
Flowers surround a police vehicle, a memorial for slain police officer Eric Talley in Boulder, Colo., on March 25.
President Joe Biden hailed the slain officer, a father of seven, as "the definition of an American hero."
— Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Colorado
Mourners cry outside King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on March 22.
— Chet Strange / Getty Images
Atlanta
Protesters at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Atlanta, on March 20.
People across the U.S. participated in rallies Saturday to condemn attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after the shooting rampage in Atlanta that left eight people dead.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Boston
Kim Janey delivers her inaugural address after being sworn in as mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24.
Workers stand next to a container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 24.
The running aground of one of the world's largest container ships, blocking all traffic in the vital water passageway of the Suez Canal, could mean shipping delays for consumers around the globe and higher gas prices.
— Suez Canal Authority / via Reuters
India
Revelers throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in Nandgaon, India, on March 24.
— K.K. Arora / Reuters
Los Angeles
Demonstrators face off with police in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles on March 25.
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday night to protest the planned temporary closure of a Los Angeles park that would displace a large homeless encampment, which has grown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
— Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Sydney
Floodwaters surround vehicles in the Windsor area of Sydney on March 24.
Dozens of communities were declared disaster zones following days of continuous rain.
— Lukas Coch / Pool via Getty Images
Texas
Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, shelters his nine month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, on March 25.
— Adrees Latif / Reuters
Texas
A child walks alone through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, on March 24.
— Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Sierra Leone
People survey the aftermath of a large fire that broke out in an informal settlement in Susan's Bay, Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 25.
— Saidu Bah / AFP - Getty Images
Dublin
A member of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking in Dublin on March 23.