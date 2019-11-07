The Week in Pictures: Oct. 31 - Nov. 7

Women worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi on Nov. 3, 2019.

Indian farmers said they're being unfairly criticized for causing the worst air pollution in the capital because of the burning of stubbles in fields.

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab states, bordering New Delhi, traditionally resort to stubble burning during the months of October and November as a cheap way of clearing their fields after harvesting the crops. This year's record pollution has also been aggravated by smog from festival fireworks.