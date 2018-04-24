Closing arguments begin in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial

The defense, however, has called Constand a “con artist” and has painted her as someone who latched onto Cosby in the hopes of achieving fame and fortune. When she didn’t get what she wanted, she made false allegations to extort Cosby, the defense team alleges.

While there have been dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby, the Constand case is the only complaint that has resulted in criminal charges. Cosby has repeatedly denied these and all other allegations of sexual misconduct.

He has denied allegations ranging from groping to sexual assault to rape, with many of the accusers claiming the superstar comedian drugged them.

Cosby's first trial last year ended in a deadlocked jury, so his retrial has become the first big celebrity court case since the #MeToo movement exposed scores of men in the media, entertainment and business worlds as sexual harassers. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for 52 hours and failed to reach a verdict.

Cosby has declined to testify on his own behalf at both trials.

Constand testified that she was left “humiliated, in shock and confused” by the alleged assault.

“I was very scared,” she said. “He was a Temple [University] trustee, a powerful man, an entertainer, a very famous person,” she said.

During the retrial, Constand confirmed that she had received a previously undisclosed $3,380,000 million civil settlement from Cosby in 2006, which is admissible as evidence in the criminal trial.

Cosby accusers Chelan Lasha, Heidi Thomas, Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, and former supermodel Janice Dickinson have also taken the stand against the comedian in emotional testimony. Lasha bursted into tears multiple times while on the stand and Dickinson said that, after Cosby drugged her, she woke up with “America’s Dad on top of me.”

A total of 25 witnesses between both sides have been called. The defense team asked for a mistrial several times, because of witness outbursts on the stand, but was denied by the judge each time.

If convicted, each count Cosby faces carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and an up to $25,000 fine.