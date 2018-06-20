Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The executive order President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday may put an end to the separation of migrant families, but it raises questions about where newly arriving families will stay and how the 2,300 children already separated will be reunited with their parents.

Family detention centers run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have a current capacity of 3,335 beds, according to the latest federal budget allocations. But on average, 420 parents and kids are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in family groups each day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by NBC News.

At that rate, the family detention centers will be full within eight days — and an unknown number of those beds are already occupied.

And even if new beds are found, families in the United States who have already been separated are likely to remain so for the time being, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are no plans to reunite families while the adults are in federal custody awaiting court hearings for unlawfully crossing the border, a spokesman for the agency said Wednesday evening.

So for the 2,300 children currently detained under the separation policy, HHS will follow the procedure already in place: finding temporary homes with a relative already in the U.S. or in foster care.

Migrants wait to enter a Catholic Charities relief center on Sunday in McAllen, Texas. Loren Elliott / AFP — Getty Images

Trump signed the order Wednesday afternoon, halting the family-separation policy his administration instituted earlier this year.

The executive order calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a request with a federal court in California to modify a 1997 court settlement that sets standards for the government’s detention of migrant children, so that migrant families could be detained together through their criminal proceedings for charges of illegal entry and for any other immigration proceedings.

Previously, as a result of that settlement, known as the Flores decision, children could not be detained with their families for more than 20 days. The Trump administration may now try to defy that time limit and hold the families until the parents can have their cases adjudicated, since they will continue to be prosecuted for crossing the border illegally.

“Their plan is to detain families together indefinitely. This is a step up from family separations, but detaining families is not the answer,” said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the think tank Migration Policy Institute.

The settlement requires immigration authorities to release children “without unnecessary delay” to a parent, legal guardian or other adult relative, and for those children placed in the least restrictive setting possible.

And in 2015 under the Obama administration, a federal judge ruled that Flores applied to migrant children who came with their parents, not just children who came alone. An appeals court confirmed that decision a year later.

The executive order states that the Justice Department will file a request in federal court to modify the Flores decision to detain families for the duration of their criminal proceedings. It is not clear if they will hold the families longer than 20 days while a ruling is pending.

Denise Gilman, director of the University of Texas Law School immigration clinic, said Trump’s plan to detain children and parents facing prosecution for illegally crossing the border “basically throws us right back to the worst days of 2014.”

When the Obama administration decided to hold children and families — initially in a facility in Artesia, New Mexico — the detentions were prolonged and families were held in “prisonlike facilities without any real hopes to be released even if they didn’t represent any flight risk or danger,” Gilman said.

She said they were held as a deterrent to keep other families from coming to the U.S. border. That’s when the courts jumped in and found the detention unlawful. At the time, it was “horrifying to see children deprived of their liberty in prison, even though they were with their parents,” Gilman said.

If that request is not granted, or until it is, holding families indefinitely in detention will be in conflict with federal court rulings.

After the ruling, children were usually allowed to stay with their parents in shelters while awaiting legal proceedings and eventually were released under close supervision, such as ankle monitoring.