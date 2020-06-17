Facebook will let users opt out of political advertisements

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company will let users opt out of political ads and help register 4 million voters for the 2020 election.

Zuckerberg made the announcement in an opinion piece for USA Today, in which he also discussed Facebook's efforts to prevent election interference.

His comments come amid concerns about voter suppression and voting issues during this year's election, which could be amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has "a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression — which disproportionately targets people of color — but to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration and turnout," Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook will encourage people to vote and create a Voting Information Center with election-related information, including details about voter registration, voting by mail and early voting, he said. The new feature will also show posts from state and local election authorities. The center will be at the top of Facebook's News Feed and on Instagram.

"This work is sorely needed: we surveyed adults in the U.S. and more than half said they believe people will need more information on how to vote in November than in previous elections," he said.

Facebook has launched similar voter registration drives in the past but nothing this ambitious. It helped register 2 million voters ahead of the 2016 election and another 2 million for the 2018 mid-term elections.

While the voting center can't be disabled, a feature will allow users to turn off political ads. It is set to roll out on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday and will be available to everyone within the next few weeks.

Zuckerberg also discussed his platform's free-speech policies and work to prevent election interference in the op-ed.

Facebook has recently received criticism for its unwillingness to moderate and remove offensive or inaccurate information espoused by politicians, including President Donald Trump. Zuckerberg addressed this criticism, saying it's necessary to see what politicians are saying in order to hold them accountable. He argued that the better way to ensure accountability is through voting.

Facebook also faced intense scrutiny for its role in the 2016 election, including its use as a tool for Russian meddling. Zuckerberg said Facebook has a responsibility to "protect the integrity of the vote itself" and admitted the company was slow to identify foreign interference in 2016.

He said Facebook has since built "some of the most advanced systems in the world" to protect against interference and has done so in more than 200 elections globally.

In October, Zuckerberg said Facebook had already thwarted new election interference campaigns from Russia and Iran, which it viewed as the precursors for future manipulation.

"The 2020 election is going to be unlike any other. It was already going to be a heated campaign, and that was before the pandemic — and before the killing of George Floyd and so many others forced us yet again to confront the painful reality of systemic racism in America," Zuckerberg said.