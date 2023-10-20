IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The American hostages released by Hamas have been identified

    Hamas statement on hostage release cites 'humanitarian reasons'

    Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas

  • Israeli airstrikes push Gaza’s second largest hospital to the brink

  • Some Israelis can now travel to the U.S. without a visa

  • 2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

  • U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing 

  • Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues

  • Video shows aftermath of a deadly blast at an Orthodox church in Gaza City

  • Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages

  • Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza

  • Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

  • Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip

  • Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says

  • Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church

  • Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.

  • Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support

  • College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests

  • How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid

  • How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders

  • Biden: We must denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia

NBC News

Hamas statement on hostage release cites 'humanitarian reasons'

02:16

Two American hostages have been released by Hamas, according to 3 people with knowledge of the matter. Hamas claimed they were releasing the American mother and daughter for "humanitarian reasons" and as a rebuke to Pres. Biden's condemnation of the group.Oct. 20, 2023

