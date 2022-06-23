‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid to join

- Now Playing
‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid to join01:00
Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy05:32
Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says03:30
2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons21:27
U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says03:12
Watch: Ukrainian tank pounds Russian positions in Sievierodonetsk00:35
Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms01:44
Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country04:47
AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations01:35
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children00:39
Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive02:20
Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world04:42
New details emerge about Americans missing in Ukraine01:56
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'historic' week ahead for his country00:56
Third American fighting in Ukraine goes missing01:55
‘Now we are only one step away’: Zelenskyy on E.U. membership bid01:15
Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv, offers military training program01:04
Putin mocks U.S. as having ‘declared itself the messenger of God on Earth’01:12
Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their capture02:15
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hails E.U. leaders’ visit to Kyiv as 'historic'01:40
