Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun
April 9, 202401:26

Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun

Video showing an officer shooting a 15-year-old boy who was holding what his family says was a toy gun has been released by the Akron Police Department. Activists are now calling for the officer’s removal. WKYC’s Kaitor Kay reports.April 9, 2024

