Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun

Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency03:47
- Now Playing
Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun01:26
- UP NEXT
Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement in Ohio train derailment01:34
Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law02:45
Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches01:35
Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison02:28
Amateur photographer captures one of eclipse's most stunning images01:27
NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes02:33
Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner02:28
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter03:46
Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches01:26
Oregon store sells winning $1.3 billion Powerball ticket02:04
Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother01:29
Three deadly Los Angeles County crime scenes being investigated as connected02:43
Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway01:17
Man nearly run over by thieves targeting his truck03:38
Engine cover loss is latest problem on a passenger plane01:38
Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say01:14
Amazing view of the eclipse from 20,000 feet above01:43
Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness01:48
Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency03:47
- Now Playing
Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun01:26
- UP NEXT
Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement in Ohio train derailment01:34
Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law02:45
Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches01:35
Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison02:28
Play All