Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

- Now Playing
Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations01:04
- UP NEXT
Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade03:02
Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds00:31
Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win01:57
Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win01:00
Argentina celebrates World Cup victory00:55
FIFA chief comments on World Cup workers' deaths, human rights criticisms01:48
IOC delays picking 2030 Winter Games host city due to climate concerns04:11
UCLA gets green light to join Big Ten Conference00:31
UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten00:30
Soccer fans throng Paris streets as France reaches World Cup final00:54
Fans euphoric as Argentina heads to World Cup final01:04
Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup01:34
Inside the Miami Dolphins’ need for speed03:47
Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands03:44
Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world02:09
World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia01:25
Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release07:15
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison05:24
‘We are all one’: Cities unite in celebration after Morocco beats Spain01:25
- Now Playing
Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations01:04
- UP NEXT
Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade03:02
Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds00:31
Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win01:57
Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win01:00
Argentina celebrates World Cup victory00:55
Play All