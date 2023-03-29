Australian start up unveils ‘mammoth meatball’ made from mastodon genetics

The Australian company Vow unveiled its “mammoth meatball,” a lab-grown meatball made using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct mastodon. The meatball was created by combining publicly available genetic data from the woolly mammoth and its closest living relative, the African elephant, and inserting it into a sheep cell. Advocates say lab-grown meat, which is produced without the use of livestock, could help reduce the environmental impact of global meat production.March 29, 2023