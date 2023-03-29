IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian man whose daughter drew anti-war picture flees house arrest

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Australian start up unveils ‘mammoth meatball’ made from mastodon genetics

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Bakhmut must be defended to stop Putin building support, Zelenskyy says

    00:57

  • Former Taiwanese leader on visit to China says war must be avoided

    01:04

  • Macron’s pension reforms spark further violence in Paris

    00:54

  • Netanyahu suspends judicial reform after massive protests

    02:39

  • At least 39 killed in fire at migrant center in Juarez, Mexico

    02:22

  • Fire at migration center on U.S.-Mexico border leaves dozens dead

    01:12

  • Inside the Drone Racing League 

    03:44

  • Israeli prime minister puts plan to overhaul judiciary on hold after protests

    01:30

  • Netanyahu: Israel ‘on a path of dangerous collision’ following mass protests

    01:23

  • Netanyahu delays judiciary overhaul after mass protests

    02:36

  • Watch: Prince Harry arrives at London court for privacy case hearing

    00:32

  • Huge protests in Israel 'force Netanyahu to pause judicial reforms'

    00:40

  • Taiwan president denounces China after Honduras breaks off relations with Taiwan

    01:17

  • Hong Kong holds first protest in years under tight restrictions

    01:08

  • Putin announces deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

    01:21

  • ‘My heart sank’: Major wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate homes in eastern Spain

    01:08

  • 190 million African children at risk from water-related crises

    03:11

  • American contractor killed in Syria drone attack launched by pro-Iranian forces

    03:41

NBC News

Australian start up unveils ‘mammoth meatball’ made from mastodon genetics

01:01

The Australian company Vow unveiled its “mammoth meatball,” a lab-grown meatball made using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct mastodon. The meatball was created by combining publicly available genetic data from the woolly mammoth and its closest living relative, the African elephant, and inserting it into a sheep cell. Advocates say lab-grown meat, which is produced without the use of livestock, could help reduce the environmental impact of global meat production.March 29, 2023

  • Russian man whose daughter drew anti-war picture flees house arrest

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Australian start up unveils ‘mammoth meatball’ made from mastodon genetics

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Bakhmut must be defended to stop Putin building support, Zelenskyy says

    00:57

  • Former Taiwanese leader on visit to China says war must be avoided

    01:04

  • Macron’s pension reforms spark further violence in Paris

    00:54

  • Netanyahu suspends judicial reform after massive protests

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All