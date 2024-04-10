IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas
April 10, 202402:02
  • Now Playing

    Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The smell of death is everywhere’: Bodies exhumed from mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital

    01:20

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

    02:52

  • 'We need results': Families of hostages in Gaza speak after White House meeting

    02:14

  • Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza

    01:36

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • Gazans return to scenes of destruction in Khan Younis

    00:53

  • Cease-fire talks resume as Israel withdraws troops from Gaza

    02:01

  • The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark

    01:50

  • Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria

    02:46

  • Israeli military withdraws troops from southern Gaza

    02:24

  • Video shows moments aid workers killed in Gaza are identified

    04:47

  • Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

    06:29

  • Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers

    01:39

  • Israeli military accepts ‘full responsibility’ for killing WCK aid workers

    01:40

  • Families of Americans abducted by Hamas say Netanyahu needs to be 'brave leader' to bring them home

    01:30

  • Families of Americans abducted by Hamas say hostages' stories are critical to bringing remaining captives home

    02:18

  • 'A grave mistake': Israeli Defense Forces release results of probe into aid strike

    01:41

  • Blinken speaks about increasing aid routes into Gaza

    01:13

  • Stolen son: A hostage’s mom fights to bring her child home from Gaza

    04:46

Early TODAY

Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

02:02

President Biden upped his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's role in the Israel-Hamas war. "I think what he’s doing is a mistake," Biden said in an interview with Univision that aired Tuesday night. NBC News' Chapman Bell reports for Early Today. April 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The smell of death is everywhere’: Bodies exhumed from mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital

    01:20

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

    02:52

  • 'We need results': Families of hostages in Gaza speak after White House meeting

    02:14

  • Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza

    01:36

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All