NBC News

California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor

01:19

California Governor Gavin Newsom visited an area where thousands of stolen packages have been left on railway tracks in Los Angeles. While crews worked to clean-up the debris, the governor said the area “looked like a third world country,” adding that the looting is a result of organized theft.Jan. 21, 2022

