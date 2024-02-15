IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING:Kansas City shooting resulted from 'dispute between several people,' and two of those in custody are juveniles, police say

  • Now Playing

    Video shows scenes of chaos and destruction inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces storm a hospital in Gaza sheltering Palestinians

    01:14

  • Doctor treats wounded in Rafah after evacuation ordered of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

    01:04

  • Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attack

    01:46

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis hospital as troops advance

    01:10

  • House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

    02:57

  • Palestinians set up camp in a central Gaza coastal town fearing an assault on Rafah

    00:46

  • Video shows Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar in a Gaza tunnel, Israeli military says

    02:20

  • Video shows Khan Younis hospital compound coming under fire

    01:04

  • Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks

    01:27

  • Israel’s level of optimism for a ceasefire ‘breakthrough’ is ‘not high’

    03:02

  • How Jordan is rallying Western countries for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

    05:21

  • US makes new push for Israel-Hamas hostage and ceasefire deal

    02:23

  • Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

    00:44

  • Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

    01:11

  • Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45

  • Doctors ‘afraid they could lose their lives at any moment’ at Nasser Hospital

    01:06

  • 27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

    05:39

  • Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza

    01:28

NBC News

Video shows scenes of chaos and destruction inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital

01:05

Eyewitness video from inside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis captured chaos, fear, smoke-filled corridors and the sound of gunfire as Israeli special forces prepared to launch a raid.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows scenes of chaos and destruction inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces storm a hospital in Gaza sheltering Palestinians

    01:14

  • Doctor treats wounded in Rafah after evacuation ordered of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

    01:04

  • Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attack

    01:46

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis hospital as troops advance

    01:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All