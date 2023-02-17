Watch: Emotional moment earthquake survivor finds out his parents are alive00:38
- Now Playing
China says U.S. downing suspected spy balloon 'disregarded international law'00:44
- UP NEXT
Chinese seniors in Wuhan protest over elder care00:56
Paleontologists unearth seven million-year-old sperm whale skull in Peru00:42
Teenager rescued from rubble nearly 11 days after earthquakes hit Turkey01:25
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Watch: Girl rescued from collapsed building 248 hours after deadly earthquakes00:38
Wagner Group’s Prigozhin says Bakhmut could be surrounded within weeks00:46
Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker01:01
China accuses U.S. of ‘escalating crises’ after downing suspected spy balloon01:10
Drone footage shows massive canyon caused by earthquake in Turkey00:43
Earthquakes destroy olive groves in Turkey, turning area into a valley02:36
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation01:06
Earthquake death toll exceeds 40,000 and is now deadliest event in Turkish history03:11
Baby born as shelling and gunfire strike eastern Ukrainian town01:04
Syrians struggle waiting for aid after deadly earthquake01:06
Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath01:34
Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition01:31
Man waves at rescuers after being trapped under rubble for 208 hours00:41
Defense Secy. Austin: NATO allies have rallied around ‘Ukraine’s fight for freedom’04:23
Watch: Emotional moment earthquake survivor finds out his parents are alive00:38
- Now Playing
China says U.S. downing suspected spy balloon 'disregarded international law'00:44
- UP NEXT
Chinese seniors in Wuhan protest over elder care00:56
Paleontologists unearth seven million-year-old sperm whale skull in Peru00:42
Teenager rescued from rubble nearly 11 days after earthquakes hit Turkey01:25
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Play All