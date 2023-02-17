IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

China says U.S. downing suspected spy balloon 'disregarded international law'

00:44

China’s foreign ministry said the U.S. “disregarded international law” when it shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin went on to say that balloons from the U.S. have flown “illegally over Chinese airspace without Chinese approval.”Feb. 17, 2023

