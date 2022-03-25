Cleveland Browns ‘not naïve’ but ‘have faith’ in Deshaun Watson as new quarterback
At his first press conference with the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson said he wants to “get back to that person that people knew I was before all these allegations.” General Manager Andrew Berry said the team did an “unbiased and comprehensive” investigation of Watson and "we do have faith in him as a person."March 25, 2022
