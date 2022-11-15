IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Climate-change activists target Klimt artwork in Vienna museum

00:55

Climate-change activists on Tuesday smeared paint over and glued one of their hands to a glass screen protecting a Gustav Klimt painting in a Vienna museum to protest against oil drilling, on a day when entry was free thanks to an oil company's sponsorship.Nov. 15, 2022

