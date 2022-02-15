Colby Stevenson survived near-fatal car crash on path to Olympics (Part 2)
10:22
Team USA’s Colby Stevenson spoke with NBC News’ Kate Snow about how he got back to skiing after a horrific car crash, the gratitude he has for his “bonus years” and his journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)
13:41
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)
10:52
Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)
05:34
Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)
06:56
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)
04:40
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)