Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds
April 30, 202402:00
Suzanne Morphew, whose body was discovered in September 2023, died by homicide with drugs used as animal tranquilizers found in her system. Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day 2020. KUSA reports.April 30, 2024

