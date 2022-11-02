IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Communities remember Uvalde school shooting victims with march on Día de los Muertos

NBC News

Communities remember Uvalde school shooting victims with march on Día de los Muertos

Communities across Texas honored the Uvalde school shooting victims with a march on Día de los Muertos, where some parents of the victims spoke out, calling for action on gun control legislation.Nov. 2, 2022

