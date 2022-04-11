IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

    01:21

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

    02:42
    Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

    00:56
    General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas

    02:08

  • Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base

    01:19

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'

    01:27

  • Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion

    02:36

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'

    01:07

  • Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'

    01:01

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

    08:29

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17

  • Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    01:12

  • Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

    02:41

  • One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53

  • What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?

    02:09

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv

    02:22

NBC News

Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

00:56

Drone footage shows the devastation of a theater that was destroyed during the fierce fighting in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Despite “children” being painted on the ground outside, local officials estimate that 300 people were killed in the bombing of the theater on March 16.April 11, 2022

