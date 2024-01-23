Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation

Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 9100:29
- Now Playing
Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation01:13
- UP NEXT
Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in 1991 returns to U.S. for trial01:37
Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year01:59
Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods00:49
Five young children killed in Indiana house fire01:10
Remains of last known victim of Green River killer identified01:48
San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms01:05
Illinois police searching for suspect after 7 killed in shootings at 2 homes01:28
Maryland mental health hospital 'Crownsville' transformed02:56
FAA urging inspection of another Boeing plane model01:12
Georgia DA prosecuting Trump facing allegations of an improper relationship01:41
Florida therapist charged with murder after body found in trunk01:28
Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia02:29
Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children02:48
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival00:32
Man who survived 6 days trapped in truck after crash tells story02:40
What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley02:02
New York man who killed woman in wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’02:23
Fulton DA under fire over alleged improper relationship with prosecutor she hired for Trump case02:01
Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 9100:29
- Now Playing
Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation01:13
- UP NEXT
Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in 1991 returns to U.S. for trial01:37
Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year01:59
Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods00:49
Five young children killed in Indiana house fire01:10
Play All