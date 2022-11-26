IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family of Missouri death row inmate asks for clemency

01:41

37-year-old Kevin Johnson is set to be executed on November 29 for the 2005 killing of a police officer in Missouri. His 19-year-old daughter is asking to be able to witness his death though the state requires viewers to be 21. KSDK’s Justina Coronel reports.Nov. 26, 2022

