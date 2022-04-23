IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Texas National Guard member missing after trying to rescue migrants

    01:04

  • Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11

  • Police name ‘person of interest’ in Washington, D.C. shooting

    01:06

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast

    01:39

  • Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

    01:34

  • Three children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

    00:50

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • Woman survives 8-story leap from Washington apartment to escape attacker

    01:06

  • Florida teen charged in deadly 151-mph crash

    00:56

  • Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU law professor, his former brother-in-law

    01:57

  • Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

    03:07

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44

NBC News Channel

'These textbooks are not indoctrination': Florida community reacts to math books rejected for CRT

02:05

After Florida had rejected dozens of math textbooks that included references to Critical Race Theory and other issues, the Florida community reacts to the state's department of education releasing examples of the passages that were flagged as not meeting the guidelines. WTVJ's Ari Odzer reports.April 23, 2022

