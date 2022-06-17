- Now Playing
Pence at energy event: ‘With the right leadership, we can do it all again’02:13
- UP NEXT
Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour04:56
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria05:31
California town leads the electric car revolution02:27
Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes04:08
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans02:40
Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'03:15
California's Salton Sea is a potential hotspot for lithium production05:29
Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forests03:11
'We didn't worry': Renewable energy may be solution for those vulnerable to power outages02:43
Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announce climate and energy partnership02:00
Florida utility company implodes its last coal plant in shift to clean energy02:35
Energy secretary on pipeline outage: ‘There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline’01:51
Cyberattack forces U.S. energy pipeline to go offline02:04
Cyberattack forces major gas and diesel pipeline shutdown00:54
Pete Buttigieg on Biden's infrastructure proposal, renewable energy, troop withdrawal04:23
Full Hurd Interview: Trump should have 'very little' influence on GOP07:41
How COVID-19 could help save the planet08:31
Could the oil price war push the fracking industry into financial crisis?09:26
Saudis show missile wreckage, blame Iran for oil attacks01:22
- Now Playing
Pence at energy event: ‘With the right leadership, we can do it all again’02:13
- UP NEXT
Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour04:56
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria05:31
California town leads the electric car revolution02:27
Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes04:08
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans02:40
Play All