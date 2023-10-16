IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

10:41

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, murdering at least 260 festivalgoers and taking an unknown number of hostages. NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.Oct. 16, 2023

