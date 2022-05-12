IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

NBC News

Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

00:45

The funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh took place at the presidential compound in Ramallah on Thursday, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held Israel accountable for her death.May 12, 2022

    Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

