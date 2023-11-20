Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

- Now Playing
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say00:37
- UP NEXT
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas02:46
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital01:59
New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been02:34
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas03:17
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital00:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says01:49
Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas08:59
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says02:45
U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting01:51
Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law02:14
Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East01:44
US, Israel and Hamas close to deal on release of some hostages01:51
Palestinians flee on foot to southern Gaza Strip01:30
Thousands join families of hostages in march to Jerusalem00:58
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C.00:50
Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media02:16
Inside Israel’s race to interrogate Hamas suspects in aftermath of terror attacks01:54
17-year-old Palestinian American’s journey out of Gaza02:17
Israel announces death of second Hamas hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital02:53
- Now Playing
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say00:37
- UP NEXT
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas02:46
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital01:59
New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been02:34
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas03:17
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital00:51
Play All