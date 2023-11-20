IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

    Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

  • Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

  • Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

  • U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

  • Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East

  • US, Israel and Hamas close to deal on release of some hostages

  • Palestinians flee on foot to southern Gaza Strip

  • Thousands join families of hostages in march to Jerusalem

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C.

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

  • Inside Israel’s race to interrogate Hamas suspects in aftermath of terror attacks

  • 17-year-old Palestinian American’s journey out of Gaza

  • Israel announces death of second Hamas hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital

Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

Heavy fighting and strikes erupted this morning around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Palestinian authorities and eyewitnesses have reported. Bombings and gunfire were heard overnight and this morning in the vicinity of the hospital.Nov. 20, 2023

