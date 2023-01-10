IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

George Santos ‘violated the trust’ of voters and lawmakers: Long Island Republican

07:54

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the Republicans’ Congressional agenda and why he supports the ethics investigation into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).Jan. 10, 2023

