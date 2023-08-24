IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Mourners gather at makeshift memorial outside Wagner office in Siberia

    00:34

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Mercenary who led short-lived mutiny against Putin presumed dead

    01:50

  • Watch: Makeshift memorial created outside Wagner HQ in St. Petersburg

    00:42

  • Eyewitness describes plane crash in which Prigozhin is presumed to have died

    00:50

  • Video shows body bags removed from crash site where Prigozhin is presumed to have died

    00:40

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

    01:12

  • Russia says latest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow has been thwarted

    00:40

  • Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead

    00:45

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42

  • Huge blast destroys factory near Moscow

    01:03

  • Dozens injured by an explosion at a factory northeast of Moscow

    00:35

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

    00:43

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

  • Putin pledges free grain for Africa

    01:20

  • Kim Jong Un greets Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in rare visit to North Korea

    00:59

  • Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

    04:43

NBC News

'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

01:01

After a plane crash in Russia that is believed to have killed Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it was still unclear what exactly happened "because there’s no relying on official Russian statements."Aug. 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Mourners gather at makeshift memorial outside Wagner office in Siberia

    00:34

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Mercenary who led short-lived mutiny against Putin presumed dead

    01:50

  • Watch: Makeshift memorial created outside Wagner HQ in St. Petersburg

    00:42

  • Eyewitness describes plane crash in which Prigozhin is presumed to have died

    00:50
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All