Gov. Whitmer says there could be 10,000 votes for 'uncommitted' over Biden in primary protest

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) tells NBC News White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez that people in her state feel “pain” over the war between Israel and Hamas, and that an effort to protest President Biden could hit 10,000 votes. She tells NBC News that she supports President Biden’s efforts on immigration and reproductive rights.Feb. 26, 2024