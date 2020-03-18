BREAKING: Trump signs coronavirus aid package into law

U.S. news

He urgently needs a new liver. His donor is ready. But the hospital said no because of coronavirus.

05:09

Zach Branson has struggled all his life with a rare disease that devastates his liver. He was scheduled for a life-saving liver transplant this month. But because of coronavirus, his operation has been postponed. Without a transplant he may only have months to live. As coronavirus continues to strain medical resources, it could also affect the tens of thousands of Americans awaiting new organs.March 18, 2020

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All