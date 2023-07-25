Arrests made after a headless man was found in a Japanese hotel room

- Now Playing
Arrests made after a headless man was found in a Japanese hotel room00:39
- UP NEXT
Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says00:32
At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China00:38
Indian rescuers look for landslide survivors as dozens are feared trapped00:58
India’s Modi publicly condemns assault on women amid ongoing ethnic violence01:53
‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing01:38
John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’01:29
Thai court suspends prime ministerial hopeful from parliament01:32
People in Thailand disappointed after popular prime minister hopeful loses vote01:32
Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall00:55
Canadian teen carves his name into ancient Japanese temple00:53
North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says00:47
Heavy rain leads to deadly flooding and mudslides in Japan00:56
Video shows rock crush cars in deadly India landslide00:38
Singapore 'Swifties' camp out trying to buy Eras Tour tickets01:04
Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security01:20
U.N.'s atomic agency chief understands concerns over Fukushima wastewater plans01:12
Deadly floods follow torrential rain in Chongqing, China00:31
Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast00:50
Elephant returns to Thailand after allegations of abuse in Sri Lanka01:01
- Now Playing
Arrests made after a headless man was found in a Japanese hotel room00:39
- UP NEXT
Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says00:32
At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China00:38
Indian rescuers look for landslide survivors as dozens are feared trapped00:58
India’s Modi publicly condemns assault on women amid ongoing ethnic violence01:53
‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing01:38
Play All