Homelessness: The humanitarian crisis on the streets of Los Angeles copied!

Homelessness in L.A. has shot up 47% in just the last few years, from roughly 36,000 in 2012 to 53,000 in 2018. And 75% of L.A.'s homeless live on the streets, leaving the LAPD and Sanitation Department overwhelmed and the homeless with nowhere to go.

Read More