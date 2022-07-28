IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Rescind the doctrine': Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec

‘Rescind the doctrine’: Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec

As the pontiff presided over a special reconciliation Mass in Quebec City, Indigenous women unfurled a banner calling for the 15-Century “Doctrine of Discovery,” which justified the taking of Native land on colonial expeditions, to be revoked.July 28, 2022

    'Rescind the doctrine': Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec

