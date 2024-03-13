IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli drone strike kills Hamas member in southern Lebanon
March 13, 202400:42
Israel's military released video of what it said was a drone strike in which a member of Hamas was killed near Tyre, southern Lebanon. Hamas identified the man who was killed as Hadi Mustafa.March 13, 2024

