IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Drone video shows aftermath of Hamas attack on music festival in Negev desert

    00:42

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • Travelers returning to the U.S. from Israel describe their experience

    01:15

  • Co-founder of U.S. tour group stuck in Israel hopeful they can leave soon

    01:54

  • Arizona pastor stuck in Israel after Hamas attack speaks out

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    ‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

    03:01

  • Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

    04:19

  • U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

    01:02

  • Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

    01:52

  • Mounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting rages

    02:08

  • Watch: NBC news crew runs to shelter in Israel

    00:41

  • Palestinian representative to the UN: 'We are not subhumans'

    01:42

  • Watch: Israeli forces open fire on Hamas militants on highway

    00:47

  • ‘People were dying all around’: Music festival-goer recounts Hamas attack

    01:15

  • Hamas rocket barrage strikes Tel Aviv

    00:54

  • ‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19

  • Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for failing to connect U.S. money to Hamas attacks

    02:21

  • Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'

    11:16

  • Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’

    02:08

NBC News

‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

02:59

Meirav Leshem Gonen recalled the last moments she spoke with her daughter, Romi, who went missing after the Hamas attacks in Israel.Oct. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Drone video shows aftermath of Hamas attack on music festival in Negev desert

    00:42

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • Travelers returning to the U.S. from Israel describe their experience

    01:15

  • Co-founder of U.S. tour group stuck in Israel hopeful they can leave soon

    01:54

  • Arizona pastor stuck in Israel after Hamas attack speaks out

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    ‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

    02:59
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All