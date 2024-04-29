IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kenya dam collapse kills dozens after weeks of heavy rain
April 29, 202400:48
  • Now Playing

    Kenya dam collapse kills dozens after weeks of heavy rain

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    NATO chief Stoltenberg urges speedy military aid for Ukraine

    01:30

  • Students in Gaza protest against the war and for education protection

    01:28

  • Pressure mounting on Israel and Hamas to reach deal ahead of possible Israeli attack on Rafah

    01:44

  • Third American tourist arrested in three months for bringing bullets to Turks and Caicos

    01:48

  • Hamas releases new hostage video, includes American captive

    01:40

  • 9-year-old boy wins seagull screeching competition

    01:20

  • Israeli airstrikes take place in Gaza areas Israel had designated as 'safe zones'

    02:59

  • Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40

  • Blinken: Russia would struggle in Ukraine without China’s support

    00:36

  • Xi welcomes Blinken as the U.S. and China work to stabilize ties

    00:49

  • Major cities in Mexico running out of water as extreme heat continues

    05:35

  • Venice introduces world's first tourist entrance fee

    02:30

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

    01:44

  • Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

    01:31

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10

  • Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris

    00:44

  • More than 100 pilot whales become stranded off Western Australia

    01:03

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    01:47

NBC News

Kenya dam collapse kills dozens after weeks of heavy rain

00:48

Dozens of people were killed in western Kenya after the Old Kijabe Dam collapsed following weeks of heavy rains across the country. Flooding also caused a boat carrying several people to capsize in the Tana River in northern Kenya.April 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Kenya dam collapse kills dozens after weeks of heavy rain

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    NATO chief Stoltenberg urges speedy military aid for Ukraine

    01:30

  • Students in Gaza protest against the war and for education protection

    01:28

  • Pressure mounting on Israel and Hamas to reach deal ahead of possible Israeli attack on Rafah

    01:44

  • Third American tourist arrested in three months for bringing bullets to Turks and Caicos

    01:48

  • Hamas releases new hostage video, includes American captive

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All