IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pop-up Covid testing operation facing growing legal trouble

    01:34

  • Peloton stock plunges after company temporarily halts production of bike, treadmill products

    01:22

  • YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case

    03:29

  • Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    Maryland man found dead in home with 124 snakes

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

    04:52

  • ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devastated after CIA report on illness

    04:37

  • Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death

    04:29

  • Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker

    03:39

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13

  • Florida 'Individual Freedom' bill would shield whites from 'discomfort' of past racism

    02:17

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • Convicted killer confesses to cold case murders in Maryland, Virginia

    01:50

  • Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

    03:23

  • Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

    04:48

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

  • Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference

    04:41

  • Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman

    01:33

  • Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’

    06:31

  • Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

    02:20

NBC News Channel

Maryland man found dead in home with 124 snakes

01:50

A Maryland man was found dead in his home with more than 100 snakes in cages. The cause of death is unknown, and officials do not believe any snakes escaped. WRC's Mark Segraves reports.Jan. 21, 2022

  • Pop-up Covid testing operation facing growing legal trouble

    01:34

  • Peloton stock plunges after company temporarily halts production of bike, treadmill products

    01:22

  • YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case

    03:29

  • Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    Maryland man found dead in home with 124 snakes

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

    04:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All