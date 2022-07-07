MTP NOW July 7 — Rep. Fred Upton, fmr. Amb. Mike McFaul

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says that Trump’s endorsement will likely decide the Republican governor’s primary in Michigan. Former Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul recommends that the Biden White House make a trade for Brittney Griner. Antonia Hylton reports from Mississippi where the state’s last abortion provider has shut down. Michael Steele, Juanita Tolliver and Nicholas Wu join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Alex Newhouse and Shannon Frattaroli discuss the future of red flag laws.July 7, 2022