    US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

    08:40

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:08

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

    02:37

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

    02:08

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

    03:36

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37

  • ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW July 7 — Rep. Fred Upton, fmr. Amb. Mike McFaul

49:25

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says that Trump’s endorsement will likely decide the Republican governor’s primary in Michigan. Former Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul recommends that the Biden White House make a trade for Brittney Griner. Antonia Hylton reports from Mississippi where the state’s last abortion provider has shut down. Michael Steele, Juanita Tolliver and Nicholas Wu join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Alex Newhouse and Shannon Frattaroli discuss the future of red flag laws.July 7, 2022

