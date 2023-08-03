IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to stay in power after losing 2020 election

  • Judge warns Trump not to influence jurors after release

    NBC News reports on view from the courtroom for Trump's arraignment

    Trump’s first hearing in election case set for August 28

  • Trump pleads not guilty to four counts in 2020 election interference case

  • Three Jan. 6 officers to watch Trump arraignment from courthouse overflow room

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs N.J. golf club for arraignment in D.C.

  • Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

  • Trump accuses federal prosecutors of political persecution, while facing criticism from Pence

  • Most damning part of the Trump indictment? Legal analyst says it's the proof of 'intent.'

  • Pence comments on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

  • GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reacts to latest Trump indictment

  • Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

  • Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

  • Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe

  • How a speedy trial for Trump in election probe may benefit the government

  • Jack Smith speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference case

NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on what he saw in the courtroom as former President Trump appeared for his arraignment over charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 3, 2023

